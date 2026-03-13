Vinai Kumar Saxena Takes Oath As Ladakh LG, Vows To Deliver On People's 'Aspirations'
He is taking over ahead of the scheduled protest and shutdown called by Ladakh bodies on March 16 to press for statehood, the sixth schedule
Published : March 13, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Srinagar: Vinai Kumar Saxena was sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh in a ceremony held at Arya Nagarjuna Auditorium of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) in Choglamsar, Leh, on Friday.
He is the fourth LG since Ladakh was hived off as a separate Union Territory in August 2019. Vinai succeeds Kavinder Gupta, who was appointed as Himachal Pradesh Governor.
The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Justice Arun Palli. The proceedings began with Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra reading the presidential warrant of appointment, after which Saxena signed the charge certificate and received a ceremonial guard of honour from the Ladakh Police.
After assuming office, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving the people of Ladakh.
Saxena described Ladakh as the "crown of India" and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the appointment. Drawing on three decades of corporate and social sector experience, including his tenure as Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and a high-profile stint as Delhi’s LG, Saxena pledged to work in accordance with the aspirations and requirements of the people.
"I intend to visit villages and remote areas across Ladakh to understand the problems faced by people on the ground and identify practical and sustainable solutions," he said, promising to develop the region into one of the most beautiful and sought-after tourism destinations in the world.
But he noted the importance of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, noting that Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem requires careful planning.
Reiterating the administration's commitment to the welfare of the people, Saxena said that he would ensure that the people of Ladakh are never disappointed.
However, his takeover occurred as Ladakh is bracing for a peaceful protest march to push for another round of talks with the Union Home Ministry’s High-Powered Committee regarding their demands, including statehood and the Sixth Schedule. Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, a grouping of political and religious bodies, have scheduled protests and a shutdown in Ladakh on March 16, said HPC member Sajad Kargili.
He said they aim to press the central government to concede their demands without further delay.