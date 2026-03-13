ETV Bharat / state

Vinai Kumar Saxena Takes Oath As Ladakh LG, Vows To Deliver On People's 'Aspirations'

Srinagar: Vinai Kumar Saxena was sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh in a ceremony held at Arya Nagarjuna Auditorium of the Central Institute of Buddhist Studies (CIBS) in Choglamsar, Leh, on Friday.

He is the fourth LG since Ladakh was hived off as a separate Union Territory in August 2019. Vinai succeeds Kavinder Gupta, who was appointed as Himachal Pradesh Governor.

The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Justice Arun Palli. The proceedings began with Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra reading the presidential warrant of appointment, after which Saxena signed the charge certificate and received a ceremonial guard of honour from the Ladakh Police.

After assuming office, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving the people of Ladakh.

Saxena described Ladakh as the "crown of India" and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the appointment. Drawing on three decades of corporate and social sector experience, including his tenure as Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and a high-profile stint as Delhi’s LG, Saxena pledged to work in accordance with the aspirations and requirements of the people.