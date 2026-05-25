ETV Bharat / state

Villages To Play Greater Role In Water Management Under Haryana's O&M Policy

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed officials to develop model villages in every district to demonstrate the effective on-ground implementation of the operations and maintenance (O-M) Policy-2026 for rural water supply schemes.

During a review meeting on the policy on Monday, Rastogi said that the initiative has been formulated to promote a decentralised and community-driven model of rural water management, empowering villages to take greater ownership of the operation, maintenance and sustainability of their water supply systems.

He reiterated the state's commitment to strengthening sustainable, efficient and citizen-centric drinking water services across rural Haryana.

Reviewing various components of the policy, the chief secretary emphasised that ensuring access to safe drinking water requires not only the creation of infrastructure but also a robust mechanism for its long-term operation and maintenance.

He stressed the need for continuous monitoring, strong institutional support and active community participation to ensure uninterrupted water supply services.

An official statement said that Rastogi directed officials to develop model villages in every district to demonstrate effective implementation of the policy and encourage wider community participation across the state.