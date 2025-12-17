ETV Bharat / state

Villages In West Bengal's Buxa Hills Sans Mobile Network

In the age of 5G network, people in the Buxa Hills still have to rely on verbal communication, either walking for miles to deliver urgent messages or reaching the 'mobile view points' hoping to get better connectivity.

At Buxa Post Office, it is extremely difficult to conduct daily transactions due to lack of network connectivity. If someone needs to withdraw money, he/she has to descend from the mountains to Shantalabari, walking around 1.5 kilometres, and only if there is network, he will be able to collect cash from Rajbhatkhawa Post Office.

This has posed severe problem for students as they are unable to attend their online classes or enroll in courses that are offered on virtual mode. For teachers, it becomes difficult to participate in virtual meetings and they are forced to run from one place to another, searching for network to complete their official work.

When ETV Bharat reached the 'mobile view points', people were found waiting for a long time for network. If the mobile phone is moved even an inch from that specific spot, the network disappears.

Alipurduar: In this rapidly evolving digital age, nearly 13 villages of Buxa Hills in West Bengal's Alipurduar district are battling against abysmally poor network connection. Their only option are the 'mobile view points', from where they hang their mobile phones from branches to get signal.

Mobile phone attached to tree branch for signal (ETV Bharat)

Local resident Rahul Thapa said, "We face a lot of problem communicating over phone as we don't have any network here. The network is available only in a few specific places but that too is feeble."

Yogesh Thapa, a resident of Buxa, said, "There are serious network problems and even at specific locations, one has to stand in the same spot to talk on phone. We want the network to be fixed here. Our children are facing problems with their online classes. We want 'Digital India' to reach us as well."

Several tourists throng to Buxa Hills (ETV Bharat)

Due to the lack of mobile network, even the Army personnel cannot contact their families. Sudas Thapa, a resident of Buxa serving in the Army, said, "The network here is very bad and we can't send urgent messages or keep in touch with our families. Sometimes we are unable to talk to our families for three or four days."

Buxa is one of West Bengal's major tourist destinations and tourists flock here from across the country. However, tourists face severe problem due to poor connectivity.

Dulali Mukherjee, a tourist, said, "We have come to Buxa for sightseeing. On arriving here, we found there was no network following which, we are unable to contact our families or get in touch with the others who came with us on this trip. The government should take steps to ensure there is network connectivity."

Another tourist, Tapasi Roy, said, "I'm trying to call my son, but I can't get through as there is no network. I can't find out how my son is doing. I'm a heart patient, and I'm very worried."

Local resident Bikash Thapa said, "We want the government to take steps to solve the network problem."

BSNL is installing a 4G network in Shantalabari, which will benefit the residents at the foot of the Buxa hills but it won't change lives of the residents of the 13 villages in the upper part of the hills. For network access, they will either have to come down to the lower areas or go to the designated mobile viewing points.

Vijay Karmakar, Deputy General Manager of BSNL's Jalpaiguri division, said, "We are working on installing a 4G network in the India-Bhutan border area as per the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, we need clearance from the Ministry of Environment to install a network in the Buxa Hills. Once we get the approval, we will have no problem installing the network."