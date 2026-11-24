ETV Bharat / state

Villages In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur Put Up Boards Barring Entry Of Pastors, Priests

Jashpur: Four gram panchayats in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district have put up boards at village entry points prohibiting the entry of pastors, fathers and sisters, following resolutions passed by their respective gram sabhas. The move, reportedly aimed at preventing alleged religious conversions, has drawn opposition from the Christian Adivasi Mahasabha.

The boards have been installed in Sogra, Chhadiya, Dumartoli and Tempu gram panchayats in Jashpur Nagar. They refer to the powers of gram sabhas under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, or PESA, and call for the protection of tribal culture, traditions and customary social practices.

Tribal organisations and some villagers have said the initiative is intended to protect their cultural identity and prevent conversions allegedly carried out through inducements and persuasion.

Sogra sarpanch Bandho Bai alleged that pastors and sisters from outside the village visit the area and persuade members of the tribal community to convert. Some villagers also claimed that people were being misled through alleged offers of inducements.

Janpad Panchayat Jashpur president Ganga Ram Bhagat said members of the Oraon community were trying to create awareness against such activities. Tribal leader Santan Bhagat claimed that more than 100 people from a neighbouring state had entered the area with the intention of carrying out religious conversions, prompting villagers to put up the boards.

However, Christian Adivasi Mahasabha state president Anil Kispotta has objected to the move, arguing that such boards could create divisions within society. He said alleged conversions should be addressed through awareness campaigns rather than restrictions on entry.