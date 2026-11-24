Villages In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur Put Up Boards Barring Entry Of Pastors, Priests
The move has triggered a debate over tribal cultural protection, religious freedom and the powers of gram sabhas in Scheduled Areas.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Jashpur: Four gram panchayats in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district have put up boards at village entry points prohibiting the entry of pastors, fathers and sisters, following resolutions passed by their respective gram sabhas. The move, reportedly aimed at preventing alleged religious conversions, has drawn opposition from the Christian Adivasi Mahasabha.
The boards have been installed in Sogra, Chhadiya, Dumartoli and Tempu gram panchayats in Jashpur Nagar. They refer to the powers of gram sabhas under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, or PESA, and call for the protection of tribal culture, traditions and customary social practices.
Tribal organisations and some villagers have said the initiative is intended to protect their cultural identity and prevent conversions allegedly carried out through inducements and persuasion.
Sogra sarpanch Bandho Bai alleged that pastors and sisters from outside the village visit the area and persuade members of the tribal community to convert. Some villagers also claimed that people were being misled through alleged offers of inducements.
Janpad Panchayat Jashpur president Ganga Ram Bhagat said members of the Oraon community were trying to create awareness against such activities. Tribal leader Santan Bhagat claimed that more than 100 people from a neighbouring state had entered the area with the intention of carrying out religious conversions, prompting villagers to put up the boards.
However, Christian Adivasi Mahasabha state president Anil Kispotta has objected to the move, arguing that such boards could create divisions within society. He said alleged conversions should be addressed through awareness campaigns rather than restrictions on entry.
Kispotta also questioned the use of gram sabha resolutions to put up such boards, saying the powers granted to gram sabhas in Fifth Schedule areas were being misused. He maintained that awareness and dialogue were the appropriate ways to address the issue.
There are also claims that Jashpur MLA Raimuni Bhagat was present when the boards were being installed. Tribal leaders have said they plan to extend the initiative to other gram panchayats in the district and launch awareness campaigns against religious conversions.
The development has brought the issues of tribal identity, religious freedom and gram sabha powers into focus in Jashpur. The district administration’s response and the legal status of the boards installed following the gram sabha resolutions remain to be seen.
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