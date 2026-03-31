ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Villages In Bharatpur-Sonhat Yearn For Proper Mobile Connectivity

Korea/MCB: At a time when the government claims a digital revolution to address the concerns of the citizens, several villages in Bharatpur-Sonhat constituency continue to yearn for proper mobile connectivity. In this remote forest area of Chhattisgarh's Korea district, there are about 125 villages where there is no proper mobile network connectivity. The situation is so bad that the villagers have to use bamboo sticks to get a signal.

The network crisis is most severe in the Ramgarh area of the ​​Korea district. Six Panchayats, covering a radius of approximately 30 km, including Ramgarh, Natwahi, Singhor, Daser, Anandpur and Amritpur, are completely without a mobile network. Almost every household in these villages has a mobile phone, which is useless due to the lack of a network. The villagers try to get a signal by climbing to a higher ground or tying their mobile phones to a bamboo pole. Sometimes, even after hours of effort, they cannot find a signal, and even if they do find one, it disappears within minutes.

Of the 403 villages in Bharatpur-Sonhat constituency, approximately 125 lack mobile network coverage, and this is hampering development while also alienating villagers from the mainstream.

Villages In Bharatpur-Sonhat Yearn For Proper Mobile Connectivity (ETV Bharat)

The administration claims to have initiated the process of upgrading old 2G towers to 4G. MLA Renuka Singh has already raised this issue in the Assembly. According to her, approval has been received to install new towers in 85 Panchayats, and work is expected to begin after March 31.



One of the villagers, Basantlal Yadav, said, “For a unified computing system (UCS) network, the mobile has to be kept at a height with the help of bamboo. Many times, even after waiting for hours, the call is not connected.”

Meanwhile, Sukhlal Singh said, “We have to travel several kilometres to access the network, which costs both time and money.”

For any important call, banking or online documents, the villagers have to cross forests and mountains. They have been continuously demanding mobile connectivity from public representatives and the administration, but have received only assurances till now.