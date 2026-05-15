ETV Bharat / state

Special Story: Villagers Who Walk 5 km In 43°C To Fetch Water, A Grim Reality Of Gujarat's Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Scheme

Sabarkantha: The website of the Gujarat government's Water Supply and Sewerage Board proudly displays its Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Scheme, which is the state's name for the Centre's Nal Se Jal scheme, launched under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2019. Before every election, the Gujarat government loudly claims it provides water to every household in the state.

But look beyond the mouthful names and catchy acronyms, and the reality begins to turn sour. When in February this year, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil had enquired about corruption in Gujarat's Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Scheme scheme, the MoS for Jal Shakti, V Somanna, had dismissively retorted that the few cases are all being probed by state police.

Dig deeper, and you reach Chikhla, a remote village in Khedbrahma taluka of Sabarkantha, whose people still walk 5 km every day to fetch drinking water, under the blazing, 43°C sun. Villagers say that around 2020-21, crores of rupees were spent to provide tap connections, and build tanks, raising their hopes of receiving water in their homes. But five years later, they are still waiting to see 'water' dripping from these taps.

Disappointed villagers believe crores of rupees have been washed down the drain only because this scheme became a means of making money for some contractors and officials.

"There is not enough water in the reservoirs and despite appealing to the officials from the taluka to district and state levels, they don't seem to have any solution to this crisis. This scheme has become a means of earning money for some contractors and officials," said Amibhai Kataria, a disheartened villager.