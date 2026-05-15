Special Story: Villagers Who Walk 5 km In 43°C To Fetch Water, A Grim Reality Of Gujarat's Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Scheme
Villagers of Chikhla in Khedbrahma taluka of Sabarkantha district walk up to 5 km every day under the blazing sun to search for drinking water.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Sabarkantha: The website of the Gujarat government's Water Supply and Sewerage Board proudly displays its Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Scheme, which is the state's name for the Centre's Nal Se Jal scheme, launched under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2019. Before every election, the Gujarat government loudly claims it provides water to every household in the state.
But look beyond the mouthful names and catchy acronyms, and the reality begins to turn sour. When in February this year, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil had enquired about corruption in Gujarat's Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Scheme scheme, the MoS for Jal Shakti, V Somanna, had dismissively retorted that the few cases are all being probed by state police.
Dig deeper, and you reach Chikhla, a remote village in Khedbrahma taluka of Sabarkantha, whose people still walk 5 km every day to fetch drinking water, under the blazing, 43°C sun. Villagers say that around 2020-21, crores of rupees were spent to provide tap connections, and build tanks, raising their hopes of receiving water in their homes. But five years later, they are still waiting to see 'water' dripping from these taps.
Disappointed villagers believe crores of rupees have been washed down the drain only because this scheme became a means of making money for some contractors and officials.
"There is not enough water in the reservoirs and despite appealing to the officials from the taluka to district and state levels, they don't seem to have any solution to this crisis. This scheme has become a means of earning money for some contractors and officials," said Amibhai Kataria, a disheartened villager.
There is a lot of anger and disappointment among the villagers because there still seems to be no solution to resolving this water crisis. They say, officials have repeatedly given assurances at the taluka, district and state levels. The water crisis has reached such a situation that people are compelled to leave their work and walk nearly for an entire day in search of water. The residents of these villages said, even today they are forced to live without water despite the claims of 'Efficient Gujarat'.
"Crores of rupees have been spent, but we are still to get a drop of water from them. This scheme seems to have been a tall promise only on paper, since we are yet to see any water trickle down these taps," said Laxman Kataria, a disappointed villager, as a group of women, elderly and little girls walk by with utensils and pallus drawn over their heads, seeking water.
Sadly, this chore of fetching water from distant places falls directly on the women of the households. "Every day, we leave our work and wander in search of water, standing in long queues at borewells once we locate a source. Even our domestic animals have to do with rationed water," said Pinkaben Kataria, another villager.
"Village roads are uneven and bumpy. There are no street lights also and the Khedwa dam and canal run dry. There are small lakes and ponds which are also nearly dry. We still have over a month of summer remaining," said Nitin Kataria, who aired his fears.
ETV Bharat contacted the administration from local to district level regarding this entire matter. But they haven't sent any comments. It also remains to be seen whether the administration will wake up to the grim realities of these villages and take effective measures to provide them with drinking water.