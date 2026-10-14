ETV Bharat / state

Villagers, Tourism Operators In Difficulty After Tigress Released In Buxa, Stage Sit-In Protest

Villagers participating in sit-in protest ( ETV Bharat )

Alipurduar: Residents of 18 forest villages in Jayanti and Buxa in north Bengal have launched an indefinite sit-in protest at the Rajabhatkhawa forest check-post, alleging that restrictions imposed by forest officials after a tigress was released at the Buxa Tiger Reserve have made their lives difficult and hit tourism-related activities in the areas.

The tourism operators, homestay owners, and safari drivers are also facing difficulties and allege that their livelihoods have effectively come to a standstill.

The residents of the forest villages have demanded that their lives and livelihoods be secured alongside wildlife conservation efforts. The release of the tigress had sparked renewed hope among business owners in the Dooars tourism sector. They anticipated that Buxa, Jayanti, and Rajabhatkhawa would bustle with tourists during the Durga Puja season, expecting a rise in hotel and homestay bookings. However, due to the restrictions imposed by the forest department, they are grappling with hotel booking cancellations, pressure to refund advance payments, and the looming anxiety of supporting their families. On October 2, a three-year-old tigress was brought from Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve into Buxa. It was set free into the wild from an open enclosure located at '25 Mile' within the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav were present on the occasion. As soon as the tourist centres reopened on September 16 following the monsoon closure, the volume of advance bookings began to rise. Locals had hoped that the return of tigers to Buxa after a long hiatus would further boost tourist interest. However, the optimistic outlook shifted following restrictions imposed by the forest department. With tourism-related activities in Buxa and Jayanti restricted from September 30 to October 3 following the tiger release, and then extended till October 9, bookings began to be cancelled one after another.