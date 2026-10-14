Villagers, Tourism Operators In Difficulty After Tigress Released In Buxa, Stage Sit-In Protest
Tourism-related activities in Buxa and Jayanti were restricted from September 30 to October 3 following the tiger release, and then extended till October 9.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Alipurduar: Residents of 18 forest villages in Jayanti and Buxa in north Bengal have launched an indefinite sit-in protest at the Rajabhatkhawa forest check-post, alleging that restrictions imposed by forest officials after a tigress was released at the Buxa Tiger Reserve have made their lives difficult and hit tourism-related activities in the areas.
The tourism operators, homestay owners, and safari drivers are also facing difficulties and allege that their livelihoods have effectively come to a standstill.
The residents of the forest villages have demanded that their lives and livelihoods be secured alongside wildlife conservation efforts. The release of the tigress had sparked renewed hope among business owners in the Dooars tourism sector. They anticipated that Buxa, Jayanti, and Rajabhatkhawa would bustle with tourists during the Durga Puja season, expecting a rise in hotel and homestay bookings.
However, due to the restrictions imposed by the forest department, they are grappling with hotel booking cancellations, pressure to refund advance payments, and the looming anxiety of supporting their families.
On October 2, a three-year-old tigress was brought from Bihar's Valmiki Tiger Reserve into Buxa. It was set free into the wild from an open enclosure located at '25 Mile' within the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav were present on the occasion.
As soon as the tourist centres reopened on September 16 following the monsoon closure, the volume of advance bookings began to rise. Locals had hoped that the return of tigers to Buxa after a long hiatus would further boost tourist interest. However, the optimistic outlook shifted following restrictions imposed by the forest department.
With tourism-related activities in Buxa and Jayanti restricted from September 30 to October 3 following the tiger release, and then extended till October 9, bookings began to be cancelled one after another.
While in Dooars, tourist destinations were poised for a surge in visitors during the Puja season, business owners in Buxa and Jayanti faced the opposite scenario. Financial uncertainty struck just as they were pinning their hopes on a profitable season.
According to local tourism operators, approximately 76 homestay owners, 19 safari vehicle owners and drivers, and around 30 tour guides have suffered losses due to this situation. They claim that the livelihoods of nearly 8,000 people, directly or indirectly linked to the tourism industry in Buxa, Jayanti, Rajabhatkhawa, and Raimatang, are now in jeopardy. Many business owners are having to refund advance payments due to the cancellation of tourist bookings.
Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the income they had expected to generate during the Puja season. It is not just hotel or homestay owners who are facing difficulties; the drivers, tour guides, small shopkeepers, and others whose livelihoods depend on tourism are also in distress. For locals, the Puja season is not merely a festival but a crucial period for income.
Pradip Dey, a tourism entrepreneur from Jayanti, said, "Our livelihoods have come to a halt, and we are in a dire situation. Leaders and ministers are busy inaugurating Durga Puja events, yet we have been staging a sit-in for nine days now. Tourists aren't visiting; even if they do, two of the four designated spots for horse rides are closed, and the remaining two are inaccessible due to the lack of a proper route." Another tourism entrepreneur, Komal Bandyopadhyay, said, "Our current situation is like a football being kicked around."
Jui Khan, a resident of Jayanti, said, "We are in deep trouble and a dark cloud hangs over the tourism industry. Our source of income has dried up. Puja is just around the corner, yet here we are, sitting in protest, and still, no one has come to inquire about our well-being."
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