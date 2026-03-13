ETV Bharat / state

MP Kanimozhi Assures Swift Probe During Visit To Murdered Schoolgirl's Family In Thoothukudi

Villagers Surround MP Kanimozhi when she came to the home of a murdered girl student ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday met the family of a Class XII girl who was found murdered in the district and assured them that the government would take swift action against perpetrators of the crime.

Meanwhile, villagers surrounded MP Kanimozhi during her visit and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Later, speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi confirmed that 10 special teams, led by an ADSP and comprising four DSPs and six Inspectors, are currently conducting an intensive investigation.

Stating that the post-mortem report is still being processed to determine the full extent of the crime, the DMK MP assured that the government would not shield anyone involved.

The victim, a Class 12 student studying at a school in Vedanatham near Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district, died under mysterious and violent circumstances. Following the incident, the girl’s family and local villagers staged a protest and blocked the road, demanding justice.