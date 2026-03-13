MP Kanimozhi Assures Swift Probe During Visit To Murdered Schoolgirl's Family In Thoothukudi
The victim, a Class 12 student studying at a school in Vedanatham near Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district, died under mysterious and violent circumstances
Published : March 13, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Thoothukudi: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday met the family of a Class XII girl who was found murdered in the district and assured them that the government would take swift action against perpetrators of the crime.
Meanwhile, villagers surrounded MP Kanimozhi during her visit and demanded immediate action against the culprits.
Later, speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi confirmed that 10 special teams, led by an ADSP and comprising four DSPs and six Inspectors, are currently conducting an intensive investigation.
Stating that the post-mortem report is still being processed to determine the full extent of the crime, the DMK MP assured that the government would not shield anyone involved.
The victim, a Class 12 student studying at a school in Vedanatham near Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district, died under mysterious and violent circumstances. Following the incident, the girl’s family and local villagers staged a protest and blocked the road, demanding justice.
After receiving information about the villagers' protest, Minister Geetha Jeevan and police officials rushed to the spot. Following negotiations with the protesters, the road blockade was eventually called off, and the crowd dispersed.
During the visit, the girl’s parents placed several demands before Kanimozhi, including the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the accused and a government job for the deceased girl’s sister. The MP assured the family that appropriate action would be taken regarding their demands. Minister Geetha Jeevan and MLA Markandeyan were also present during the visit.
The investigation has also come under judicial scrutiny, with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court emphasising the need for a scientific inquiry.
On a petition seeking to transfer the investigation of the case to the CBI, the Madurai Bench of the HC observed that excessive pressure on the police could lead to the wrongful inclusion of individuals and urged the department to identify the actual perpetrators through forensic evidence.
The court ordered the government to file a counter-affidavit and adjourned the case to March 16.
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