Villagers Protesting Waterlogging On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Block Gadkari’s Convoy In MP
The incident occurred near Shivgarh area in Ratlam when Gadkari was travelling from Garoth in Mandsaur towards Jhabua
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Ratlam: Villagers protesting over waterlogging blocked the convoy of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during his inspection of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh.
Gadkari inspected sections in the Ratlam and Jhabua districts even as the convoy travelling at high speed managed to avoid hitting the protesters. The incident occurred near Shivgarh police station area in Ratlam. Gadkari was travelling from Garoth in Mandsaur towards Jhabua on the second day of his tour.
Children and women were also present near the protest site. An accident was averted as the convoy managed to avoid hitting the protesters while vehicles escorting the minister narrowly avoided colliding with each other.
Villagers had gathered on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to meet the Union Minister regarding the issue of waterlogging on roads and in fields in the surrounding rural areas. However, Gadkari's convoy drove past without stopping. As the convoy sped through the Shivgarh police station area, several people suddenly stepped in front of it, attempting to bring it to a halt.
Gadkari is on a multi-state inspection of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and is travelling by road from Delhi to Vadodara to inspect the progress of construction work. After an overnight halt in Garoth, Mandsaur, Gadkari arrived at Asawati Thursday morning where he was received by Ratlam Collector Misha Singh and SP Amit Kumar.
Following a brief halt, the Union Minister resumed his journey towards Ratlam before stopping at a rest and service area near the Jhabua border to inaugurate a petrol pump facility. He later continued his journey into Gujarat after completing inspections in Ratlam and Jhabua.
Despite making brief stops at service areas near Jaora and Thandla, Gadkari did not meet the waiting villagers or address the media during the inspection.
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