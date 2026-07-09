ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Protesting Waterlogging On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Block Gadkari’s Convoy In MP

Ratlam: Villagers protesting over waterlogging blocked the convoy of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during his inspection of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh.

Gadkari inspected sections in the Ratlam and Jhabua districts even as the convoy travelling at high speed managed to avoid hitting the protesters. The incident occurred near Shivgarh police station area in Ratlam. Gadkari was travelling from Garoth in Mandsaur towards Jhabua on the second day of his tour.

Children and women were also present near the protest site. An accident was averted as the convoy managed to avoid hitting the protesters while vehicles escorting the minister narrowly avoided colliding with each other.

Villagers had gathered on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to meet the Union Minister regarding the issue of waterlogging on roads and in fields in the surrounding rural areas. However, Gadkari's convoy drove past without stopping. As the convoy sped through the Shivgarh police station area, several people suddenly stepped in front of it, attempting to bring it to a halt.