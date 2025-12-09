ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Protest Against Environmentalists Over Gangotri Highway Widening Project In Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: Villagers in Dharali staged protests on Sunday and Monday against environmentalists who tied sacred threads (raksha sutra) around deodar trees in Bhairo Ghati near Gangotri to oppose tree felling for the Gangotri highway widening project, which is part of the Char Dham Highway Project.

The protesting villagers alleged that the activists were using environmental concerns as a pretext to stall the project, for their personal benefit. Demonstrators raised slogans and burned an effigy during the two-day agitation.

On Monday, a large group of villagers marched from the Collectorate to Bhatwari Road. Sachindra Panwar, president of the Dharali Disaster Struggle Committee, claimed that a few people from Delhi were opposing the highway widening project for their own gain.

"These people are spreading misinformation that 7,000 deodar trees will be cut down between Jhala and Bhairo Ghati. However, the survey conducted by the Forest Department and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) estimated that only 3,500 trees would be affected. Even these mostly include apple, walnut, and pine trees,” Panwar added.