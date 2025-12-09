Villagers Protest Against Environmentalists Over Gangotri Highway Widening Project In Uttarkashi
Residents of Dharali staged protests on Sunday and Monday, accusing environmentalists of blocking the Gangotri highway widening project for personal motives.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Uttarkashi: Villagers in Dharali staged protests on Sunday and Monday against environmentalists who tied sacred threads (raksha sutra) around deodar trees in Bhairo Ghati near Gangotri to oppose tree felling for the Gangotri highway widening project, which is part of the Char Dham Highway Project.
The protesting villagers alleged that the activists were using environmental concerns as a pretext to stall the project, for their personal benefit. Demonstrators raised slogans and burned an effigy during the two-day agitation.
On Monday, a large group of villagers marched from the Collectorate to Bhatwari Road. Sachindra Panwar, president of the Dharali Disaster Struggle Committee, claimed that a few people from Delhi were opposing the highway widening project for their own gain.
"These people are spreading misinformation that 7,000 deodar trees will be cut down between Jhala and Bhairo Ghati. However, the survey conducted by the Forest Department and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) estimated that only 3,500 trees would be affected. Even these mostly include apple, walnut, and pine trees,” Panwar added.
The villagers said that the BRO has also reduced the width of the highway widening project from 12 m to 11 m. Despite this, some environmentalists are obstructing the project work, which is crucial for the Char Dham pilgrimage, besides being strategically important.
"While China is constructing railway lines up to the border, we have not even been able to build a good road up to our own," they said. Panchayat members, including Mamta Panwar, Sushil Panwar, Sanjay Panwar, Jai Bhagwan Singh Panwar, Khushal Singh, and Sashwat, were present at the protest.
On Sunday, gathering under the 'Himalaya Hai to Hum Hai' yatra banner, environmentalists tied raksha sutras to the trees marked for felling under the project. They then said that in the name of development, we are exploiting nature, which is why we are facing major disasters today, adding that if these trees are destroyed, it could pose a significant threat to the very existence of the Himalayas.
Environmentalists have said that this area is also home to rare wildlife. Therefore, if the forests disappear, the ecosystem will be severely affected. They also appealed to locals to come forward to support environmental protection and prevent future disasters.
Read More