Villagers Protest Burial Of Man Who Converted To Christianity In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari: The burial of a man who had converted to Christianity in the backyard of his house led to a major row in Munikera village under the Dugli police station area of Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari on Sunday night after enraged tribal community members, together with villagers, strongly protested it.

The situation escalated to such an extent that the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and Tehsildar had to intervene to resolve the dispute that lasted for about five hours. The body was finally exhumed following an administrative order. A heavy police force was deployed in the village to control the situation.