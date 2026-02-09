Villagers Protest Burial Of Man Who Converted To Christianity In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari
Published : February 9, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Dhamtari: The burial of a man who had converted to Christianity in the backyard of his house led to a major row in Munikera village under the Dugli police station area of Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari on Sunday night after enraged tribal community members, together with villagers, strongly protested it.
The situation escalated to such an extent that the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and Tehsildar had to intervene to resolve the dispute that lasted for about five hours. The body was finally exhumed following an administrative order. A heavy police force was deployed in the village to control the situation.
"The dispute over the burial of the body escalated on Sunday. Currently, the situation in Munikera village is under control. Police personnel have been deployed for security, and people have been advised to maintain peace. We are closely monitoring the situation," Dhamtari SP Suraj Singh Parihar said.
Villagers said Jalsingh Netam, the deceased, had embraced Christianity 15 years ago. He died on Sunday, after which the family buried the body in the backyard of the house. As soon as the villagers learned about it, a large number of them and members of the tribal community protested vehemently, insisting that the body be buried in the designated burial ground, which the family resisted.
