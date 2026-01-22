Villagers Offer Shraddhanjali To BSNL Over Network Failure In Shivamogga
Villagers said they have repeatedly appealed to the concerned authorities to restore network services, but their pleas have gone unanswered.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Shivamogga (Karnataka): Residents of Huncha village in Hosanagar taluk have expressed their anger over poor BSNL mobile network connectivity by offering a symbolic shraddhanjali (tribute) to the service.
Villagers installed a tribute flex near Huncha village to protest the continued network failure. The Malnad region has long faced connectivity issues, and despite the installation of a BSNL tower near Huncha several years ago, the problem persists. For the past few months, the tower has reportedly not been functioning properly, leaving BSNL users without network coverage.
As a result, residents are forced to travel to distant Ripponpet just to access mobile network services. The lack of connectivity has affected not only mobile users but also students who depend on the network for their studies.
Villagers said they have repeatedly appealed to the concerned authorities to restore network services, but their pleas have gone unanswered. Frustrated, they said BSNL is “dead” for them.
The BSNL tower, located on a hill near Huncha village, once served around a dozen nearby villages. A room beneath the tower has fallen into disrepair due to poor maintenance. There is no electricity supply, no batteries installed, and some equipment has reportedly been stolen. With no regular upkeep or monitoring, the tower has deteriorated, further aggravating the situation.
“Even after appealing to the authorities, nothing has been done. People here bought BSNL SIM cards because of this tower. Now there is no network at all. We sometimes get signals from a private operator, but how is it that a government-owned network doesn’t work? We are BSNL users—give us our network,” demanded Ullas, a resident of Huncha village.