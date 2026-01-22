ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Offer Shraddhanjali To BSNL Over Network Failure In Shivamogga

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Residents of Huncha village in Hosanagar taluk have expressed their anger over poor BSNL mobile network connectivity by offering a symbolic shraddhanjali (tribute) to the service.

Villagers installed a tribute flex near Huncha village to protest the continued network failure. The Malnad region has long faced connectivity issues, and despite the installation of a BSNL tower near Huncha several years ago, the problem persists. For the past few months, the tower has reportedly not been functioning properly, leaving BSNL users without network coverage.

As a result, residents are forced to travel to distant Ripponpet just to access mobile network services. The lack of connectivity has affected not only mobile users but also students who depend on the network for their studies.