West Bengal Assembly Elections | Left To Fend For Themselves, Villagers Of Vanished Settlements Along Ganges In Malda Vow Not To Vote
Villagers declare that this time they will teach the political class a lesson, reports Partha Das.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Malda: Time seems to have stood still in Srikantatola village in West Bengal's Malda district on a Chaitra afternoon. The village, once larger in size, has now been reduced to just a slice of land. Over the past few years, the Ganges has devoured the village — the same way the once-grand houses lining the riverbank have vanished into oblivion, swallowed by the passage of time.
"How many more times will you visit? You can't actually do anything," said a resident as the ETV Bharat correspondent arrived at the locality. Nevertheless, the correspondent pressed on along the dilapidated road, amid the staring eyes of the villagers. To the right lay a densely populated settlement, while to the left flowed the Ganges, taking away homes one after another.
The remaining houses facing the river were in shambles. Some were constructed using bamboo fencing, topped with plastic sheeting for shelter. As one walked along, the thought inevitably arose: is it truly possible to survive like this?
The village, located within the Mahanandatola Gram Panchayat of Ratua Block 1, shares the same fate as other villages in the region. In fact, both the Mahanandatola and the neighbouring Bilaimari gram panchayats stand imperilled, struck by the relentless onslaught of the Ganges.
Of the many villages, not even a trace remains. Villages like Janjalitola, Ramayanpur and Kantatola now exist only in the pages of history. Others including Srikantatola, Muliramtola, Jitutola, Khaksabona and West Ratanpur, are now merely counting the moments until they too become history.
Just three decades ago, the Ganges flowed at a distance of at least 32 kilometres from these very villages. The villagers would travel by vehicle to reach the river, hoping to take a holy dip and earn spiritual merit. However, the Ganges now stands "right at their doorstep." Year-round, the villagers are forced to navigate its terrifying currents. It is only when elections loom on the horizon that the politicians finally make an appearance.
As the drums of the election begin to beat, a flurry of assurances also starts pouring from political leaders. Once the elections are over, they vanish just as quickly. The light of their promises fades away, carried off by the very winds of the Ganges.
Now, another election is approaching. But this time the people—rendered destitute by riverbank erosion—are wary. Many declare that this time they will teach the political class a lesson--they vow not to cast a single vote.
Others, however, maintain that they will indeed vote to uphold their democratic rights. Yet, they insist on a precondition: before casting their ballots, they will verify who is actually working for their welfare. They will vote only after securing their rightful entitlements—and not a moment before.
Chinmoy Mandal, a resident of Srikantatola, said: "Every year, the Ganges causes erosion. This erosion has completely wiped out our entire village. The neighbouring villages of Jitutola and Muliramtola face the same plight. Every single village has been devastated. We have approached our local MLA numerous times regarding this issue and have apprised him of every detail."
"Yet the MLA, along with the BDO and SDO, does nothing but theatrics. They merely try to placate us with empty words. During his last visit, the District Magistrate promised that every displaced family would receive a housing unit. We submitted the list of eligible families to the panchayat member," he said.
"However, the panchayat member proceeded to allocate four to five houses to members of his own family, while his political cronies also secured houses for themselves. Just days before the election, he fed us a lie, claiming that our names had supposedly appeared on the housing beneficiary list. He does nothing except falsehoods. We appeal to the media: if there is anything at all that can be done to help us, please do it," he added.
"The Ganges is eroding the banks on this side while simultaneously forming a sandbar on the other. However, the soil on that sandbar is sandy and barren—unsuitable for cultivation. Moreover, even if we were to attempt farming there, the scorching heat of the sun would simply wither and destroy the crops. Hence, we have decided that we will not vote this time," he said.
"We are going to boycott the election. If we are not absolutely receiving any assistance from the government, then what is the point of casting a vote? Instead, if we work as daily wage labourers on election day, we can earn Rs 200 — money that will allow us to enable food for our children. That is why our entire village has collectively decided to boycott the election," Chinmoy added.
This year, the month of Chaitra, the Ganges has already starting swallowing the riverbanks. It has already claimed four houses. Standing right on the riverbank, Chandana Mandal said, "The erosion suddenly started yesterday. Four of my rooms have been swallowed by the river. I couldn't save a thing. No one has come to help yet—not the MLA, nor the MP."
"I am at a loss as to what to do. My husband works as a daily wage labourer. He even travels to Delhi for work. There are seven members in our family. I simply cannot figure out how we are going to survive. Right now, we are living under a plastic sheet right here by the river. We used to own land and a home," she said.
"Now we have absolutely nothing. We will not vote this time. What is the point in voting? Even after losing our home to the Ganges, we haven't received any housing assistance. The panchayat member has deceived us. We are boycotting the election this time," she added.
Dilip Kumar Mandal of Srikantatola was once the owner of nearly thirty bighas of land. He used to employ 10 to 15 labourers on his own fields every day. Having lost everything to the Ganges, he himself is a labourer now.
He said, "The erosion has started much earlier than usual this time around. It isn't supposed to happen at this time of year. My father and grandfather also lived in this village. We used to own a vast amount of land, but it has all been washed away. Now, I work as a labourer in Delhi. In the past, meals for 10 to 15 labourers were cooked in my home every day. Now, I am reduced to begging."
"This village is practically finished. Elections come now and then, and we cast our votes to elect panchayat members, MLAs and MPs. Yet, once they win, they do nothing but fill their own pockets while the common people suffer and die. We will vote this time — but we will cast our vote to only the candidate of our choice. Enough is enough, we won't take it anymore," he added.
While the MLA of this constituency belongs to the Trinamool Congress, the local MP belongs to the BJP.
Sitting MLA Samar Mukherjee said, "The responsibility for preventing erosion of the Ganges lies with the Centre. In their bid to deprive West Bengal, they are callously playing with human lives. The state government has apprised the Centre of this matter on numerous occasions, yet the latter has failed to take any concrete action."
"While permanent anti-erosion measures have been implemented in neighbouring Bihar, no such steps have been taken in Bengal. Further, the erosion of the Ganges has yet to be officially declared a 'national calamity.' Despite its limited resources, the state government is actively working to combat this erosion," Mukherjee said.
Local MP and BJP leader Khagen Murmu said, "I have repeatedly stated that the moment the state government sends a formal letter to the Centre regarding this issue, the Centre will immediately initiate anti-erosion work along the Ganges in Malda. This is the established protocol. The Bihar government had sent a letter seeking assistance from the Centre, and work was undertaken there by the Central authorities."
"I personally wrote to the State government urging them to submit a formal appeal to the Centre. However, to date, the state has failed to make that formal appeal. Now, with elections looming, they are attempting to politicise this issue. The people affected by the erosion are ready to deliver their verdict. Nevertheless, boycotting the election is not the appropriate course of action. I intend to visit Srikantatola personally to speak with the residents and explain the situation to them," the MP said.
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