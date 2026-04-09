ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Left To Fend For Themselves, Villagers Of Vanished Settlements Along Ganges In Malda Vow Not To Vote

Malda: Time seems to have stood still in Srikantatola village in West Bengal's Malda district on a Chaitra afternoon. The village, once larger in size, has now been reduced to just a slice of land. Over the past few years, the Ganges has devoured the village — the same way the once-grand houses lining the riverbank have vanished into oblivion, swallowed by the passage of time.

"How many more times will you visit? You can't actually do anything," said a resident as the ETV Bharat correspondent arrived at the locality. Nevertheless, the correspondent pressed on along the dilapidated road, amid the staring eyes of the villagers. To the right lay a densely populated settlement, while to the left flowed the Ganges, taking away homes one after another.

The remaining houses facing the river were in shambles. Some were constructed using bamboo fencing, topped with plastic sheeting for shelter. As one walked along, the thought inevitably arose: is it truly possible to survive like this?

Several houses lining the riverbank have vanished into oblivion (ETV Bharat)

The village, located within the Mahanandatola Gram Panchayat of Ratua Block 1, shares the same fate as other villages in the region. In fact, both the Mahanandatola and the neighbouring Bilaimari gram panchayats stand imperilled, struck by the relentless onslaught of the Ganges.

Of the many villages, not even a trace remains. Villages like Janjalitola, Ramayanpur and Kantatola now exist only in the pages of history. Others including Srikantatola, Muliramtola, Jitutola, Khaksabona and West Ratanpur, are now merely counting the moments until they too become history.

Just three decades ago, the Ganges flowed at a distance of at least 32 kilometres from these very villages. The villagers would travel by vehicle to reach the river, hoping to take a holy dip and earn spiritual merit. However, the Ganges now stands "right at their doorstep." Year-round, the villagers are forced to navigate its terrifying currents. It is only when elections loom on the horizon that the politicians finally make an appearance.

As the drums of the election begin to beat, a flurry of assurances also starts pouring from political leaders. Once the elections are over, they vanish just as quickly. The light of their promises fades away, carried off by the very winds of the Ganges.

Now, another election is approaching. But this time the people—rendered destitute by riverbank erosion—are wary. Many declare that this time they will teach the political class a lesson--they vow not to cast a single vote.

Others, however, maintain that they will indeed vote to uphold their democratic rights. Yet, they insist on a precondition: before casting their ballots, they will verify who is actually working for their welfare. They will vote only after securing their rightful entitlements—and not a moment before.

Chinmoy Mandal, a resident of Srikantatola, said: "Every year, the Ganges causes erosion. This erosion has completely wiped out our entire village. The neighbouring villages of Jitutola and Muliramtola face the same plight. Every single village has been devastated. We have approached our local MLA numerous times regarding this issue and have apprised him of every detail."

"Yet the MLA, along with the BDO and SDO, does nothing but theatrics. They merely try to placate us with empty words. During his last visit, the District Magistrate promised that every displaced family would receive a housing unit. We submitted the list of eligible families to the panchayat member," he said.

"However, the panchayat member proceeded to allocate four to five houses to members of his own family, while his political cronies also secured houses for themselves. Just days before the election, he fed us a lie, claiming that our names had supposedly appeared on the housing beneficiary list. He does nothing except falsehoods. We appeal to the media: if there is anything at all that can be done to help us, please do it," he added.