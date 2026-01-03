ETV Bharat / state

Villagers In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh Worship Barn Owl Mistaken For Mythical Garuda

Khairagarh: A unique incident unfolded in Shergarh village of the district in Chhattisgarh on Friday when a barn owl was worshipped after being mistakenly identified as the mythological bird Garuda.

Locals were awed in curiosity and reverence when they spotted a rare bird in Karma Bhavan in the village. Considering it a divine sign, the villagers began worshipping it, and a video of the entire incident went viral on social media.

Upon receiving information, the Forest Department and wildlife experts arrived at the scene. The investigation revealed that what was believed to be a Garuda was not a divine or mythological bird, but rather a barn owl chick. According to Prateek Thakur, a bird expert, the barn owl has a round, white face. It has large eyes and light downy feathers on its body. These characteristics can make it appear like a Garuda at first glance.“In reality, it is a common owl species, considered extremely useful for the environment, he said.