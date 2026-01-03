Villagers In Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh Worship Barn Owl Mistaken For Mythical Garuda
Locals were awed in curiosity and reverence when they spotted a rare bird in Shergarh village in Khairagarh district.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 10:42 AM IST
Khairagarh: A unique incident unfolded in Shergarh village of the district in Chhattisgarh on Friday when a barn owl was worshipped after being mistakenly identified as the mythological bird Garuda.
Locals were awed in curiosity and reverence when they spotted a rare bird in Karma Bhavan in the village. Considering it a divine sign, the villagers began worshipping it, and a video of the entire incident went viral on social media.
Upon receiving information, the Forest Department and wildlife experts arrived at the scene. The investigation revealed that what was believed to be a Garuda was not a divine or mythological bird, but rather a barn owl chick. According to Prateek Thakur, a bird expert, the barn owl has a round, white face. It has large eyes and light downy feathers on its body. These characteristics can make it appear like a Garuda at first glance.“In reality, it is a common owl species, considered extremely useful for the environment, he said.
“ The barn owl is a true friend of farmers. It preys on rats and other harmful creatures, thus reducing damage to crops. This bird is nocturnal and hides in old buildings, warehouses, or quiet places during the day. Its chicks may be seen on the ground or in corners before they learn to fly, which can cause confusion among people,” the bird expert added.
The Forest Department and experts have appealed to the villagers not to disturb such birds. The barn owl is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, and harming it is a legal offence.
Also read: