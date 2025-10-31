ETV Bharat / state

Villagers In Angul Spend Sleepless Nights Guarding Crops From Wild Animals

Angul: Life in the forest-fringe villages surrounding Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha's Angul has turned into a battle for survival, with residents spending sleepless nights guarding their crops and families from marauding elephants, wild boars, and other animals.

To protect their livelihood, villagers have constructed bamboo watchtowers, set light fires, and used high-powered lamps, drums, and loudspeakers to scare away wild animals that stray into human settlements.

Agriculture remains the main source of income in the region, but increasing incidents of crop destruction have left farmers in distress. Paddy, pulses, and vegetables, major crops in the area, are being destroyed by elephants and wild boars, forcing people to stay awake through the night.

"We harvest rice, but elephants and wild boars destroy the crops. We stay awake at night with torches and microphones. We are scared, but we have no other option," said farmer Ranjan Dehuri.

Local residents say the forest department’s measures, including solar fencing, have failed to stop elephant incursions. Villagers patrol the fields in groups of five, alerting others through sirens and loudspeakers when elephants approach. "We have built stages and stay awake every night to guard the fields. Microphones have been given by the forest department, and we use them to warn others when elephants come," said another farmer, Jagbandhu Pradhan.