Villagers In Angul Spend Sleepless Nights Guarding Crops From Wild Animals
Farmers of the village said that they harvest rice, but elephants and wild boars destroy the crops
Published : October 31, 2025 at 8:46 PM IST
Angul: Life in the forest-fringe villages surrounding Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha's Angul has turned into a battle for survival, with residents spending sleepless nights guarding their crops and families from marauding elephants, wild boars, and other animals.
To protect their livelihood, villagers have constructed bamboo watchtowers, set light fires, and used high-powered lamps, drums, and loudspeakers to scare away wild animals that stray into human settlements.
Agriculture remains the main source of income in the region, but increasing incidents of crop destruction have left farmers in distress. Paddy, pulses, and vegetables, major crops in the area, are being destroyed by elephants and wild boars, forcing people to stay awake through the night.
"We harvest rice, but elephants and wild boars destroy the crops. We stay awake at night with torches and microphones. We are scared, but we have no other option," said farmer Ranjan Dehuri.
Local residents say the forest department’s measures, including solar fencing, have failed to stop elephant incursions. Villagers patrol the fields in groups of five, alerting others through sirens and loudspeakers when elephants approach. "We have built stages and stay awake every night to guard the fields. Microphones have been given by the forest department, and we use them to warn others when elephants come," said another farmer, Jagbandhu Pradhan.
According to Satkosia DFO Gadadhar Patra, there are over 35 small and large villages around the sanctuary, with five already relocated under a displacement scheme.
"The forest department is taking necessary steps to protect those who are there from wild animals. For the safety of people and wildlife, forest guards have been deployed in some villages. They are working with the people. Wherever reports of crop damage are received, their location is checked through the Anukampa App, and compensation is provided as per the government rules (Rs 20,000 per acre for paddy and Rs 25,000 per acre for vegetables," Patra said.
However, villagers claimed that the compensation is inadequate and the risk to life remains high. With around 40,000 people living in five panchayats of Satkosia, nearly 10 villages have stopped cultivation altogether due to fear of wild animals.
