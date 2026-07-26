Villagers Hold Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar Hostage Over Illegal Encroachment Of Playground In Bemetara
Villagers alleged that influential individuals have illegally occupied the village playground for a long time, and the administration didn't act despite repeated complaints about it.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Bemetara: The Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar of Padmi Gram Panchayat under the Thankhamharia police station of Chhattisgarh's Bemetara were held hostage on Sunday by angry villagers who were protesting against the illegal encroachment of the village playground.
Frustrated by prolonged administrative delays on the matter, the villagers surrounded the revenue settlement camp being held in the village, saying that despite repeatedly lodging complaints regarding the encroachment on the playground, the administration had failed to take any action.
Villagers alleged that influential individuals have illegally occupied the village playground for a long time. Although written complaints were submitted to the administration on several occasions, they got nothing but empty assurances.
During the camp, villagers created an uproar demanding the immediate removal of the encroachment from the playground. The dispute escalated to a confrontation, with villagers surrounding Tehsildar Sarita Madhariya and Naib Tehsildar Mordhwaj Sahu, preventing them from leaving the site.
Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Thankhamharia station reached the spot with senior officials, who stepped in to pacify the agitated villagers. After a heated argument and attempts at persuasion that lasted for quite some time, the villagers relented, and the officials were released.
"Under Section 56 of the Gram Panchayat Act, the Gram Panchayat and Gram Sabha have the authority to remove encroachments within the village. The matter is sub judice and a decision will be taken soon after the due process," Madhariya said.
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