ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Hold Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar Hostage Over Illegal Encroachment Of Playground In Bemetara

The Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar being held up at Padmi Gram Panchayat office. ( ETV Bharat )

Bemetara: The Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar of Padmi Gram Panchayat under the Thankhamharia police station of Chhattisgarh's Bemetara were held hostage on Sunday by angry villagers who were protesting against the illegal encroachment of the village playground.

Frustrated by prolonged administrative delays on the matter, the villagers surrounded the revenue settlement camp being held in the village, saying that despite repeatedly lodging complaints regarding the encroachment on the playground, the administration had failed to take any action.

Villagers alleged that influential individuals have illegally occupied the village playground for a long time. Although written complaints were submitted to the administration on several occasions, they got nothing but empty assurances.