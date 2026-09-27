ETV Bharat / state

Villagers From Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh Protest Against Site Of Proposed Kishau Dam

Villagers From Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh Protest Against Site Of Proposed Kishau Dam ( ETV Bharat )

Vikasnagar: Residents of around 20 villages in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh staged a protest at Kwanu village on Sunday to protest the site selection for the execution of the ambitious Kishau project on the border of the two states. The protestors resorted to a road blockade and later submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through Chakrata’s Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Lal.

The villagers allege that although the planning for the project has been going on for decades, no one has ever bothered to take them on board. There are concerns about hundreds of hectares of fertile agricultural land in Kwanu and surrounding areas being sacrificed for the proposed dam that threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of families. The people are demanding that concrete options be explored to protect the villages and their fertile land. Furthermore, the policy for displacement and compensation be decided through dialogue with them. The people have warned of intensifying their struggle if the government and the administration do not pay attention to their legitimate demands in time. Patron of the Kishau Dam Affected Protection Committee, Munna Rana said, “We met with the Chief Minister a year ago. The total area from Sambhar to Kwanu is loose. We're not opposed to building the dam, but it should at least be built on hard rock. This isn't a hard rock area. The ground has caved in at many places. Machines have sunk into tunnels on both sides of the proposed site. The government has been misled.”