Villagers From Uttarakhand And Himachal Pradesh Protest Against Site Of Proposed Kishau Dam
The stakeholders are raising environmental concerns, displacement fears and submergence of biodiverse forests including fertile land
Published : September 27, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Vikasnagar: Residents of around 20 villages in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh staged a protest at Kwanu village on Sunday to protest the site selection for the execution of the ambitious Kishau project on the border of the two states. The protestors resorted to a road blockade and later submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami through Chakrata’s Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Lal.
The villagers allege that although the planning for the project has been going on for decades, no one has ever bothered to take them on board. There are concerns about hundreds of hectares of fertile agricultural land in Kwanu and surrounding areas being sacrificed for the proposed dam that threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of families. The people are demanding that concrete options be explored to protect the villages and their fertile land. Furthermore, the policy for displacement and compensation be decided through dialogue with them.
किशाऊ डैम में डूबेगा क्वानू! ग्रामीणों को सता रहा डर, धरना किया शुरू @pushkardhami@ukcmo@incpritamsingh#CMDhami #Uttarakhand #UttarakhandNews #KishauDam@CWCOfficial_GoI@NITIAayog— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) September 26, 2026
खबर के लिए क्लिक करेंhttps://t.co/wqqMKDuD6Z pic.twitter.com/UtPmC5L6qG
The people have warned of intensifying their struggle if the government and the administration do not pay attention to their legitimate demands in time.
Patron of the Kishau Dam Affected Protection Committee, Munna Rana said, “We met with the Chief Minister a year ago. The total area from Sambhar to Kwanu is loose. We're not opposed to building the dam, but it should at least be built on hard rock. This isn't a hard rock area. The ground has caved in at many places. Machines have sunk into tunnels on both sides of the proposed site. The government has been misled.”
किसाऊ बांध से उत्तराखंड को क्या मिलेगा? जानिए #KisauDam #KisauDamproject@pushkardhami@ukcmo@BJP4UK@INCUttarakhand— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) September 17, 2026
खबर के लिए क्लिक करेंhttps://t.co/Av69kg15lW pic.twitter.com/5OfwDxMPdy
Meanwhile, the President of the Committee, Surya Pratap Singh Chauhan, said that the people were protesting to protect our land and heritage. "This project has been under consideration for several decades. Had we been consulted, we would not be agitating today,” he said.
Sohan Thakur, an affected villager who had gone from the other side in Himachal Pradesh, said, “There should be appropriate criteria in place for the relocation of affected villagers of Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh. Decisions should be made keeping in mind our cultural heritage and festivals. We urge the Himachal Pradesh government to address these concerns.”
केन्द्रीय गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री श्री अमित शाह की अध्यक्षता में आज नई दिल्ली में हुई एक महत्वपूर्ण बैठक में यमुना के पुनर्जीवीकरण के बारे में वर्षों से लंबित ‘किशाऊ बहुउद्देशीय बांध परियोजना’ पर संबंधित राज्यों में सहमति बन गई है।— Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) June 16, 2026
केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्री की पहल पर उत्तराखण्ड,… pic.twitter.com/3OcKdcTkvM
Chakrata SDM Prem Lal stated that Kwanu is a very fertile area with ancient heritage. “The villagers are demanding that this dam not harm the village's land and heritage. They want it to be surveyed and relocated around 8 km further to Ataal,” he said.
The Kishau Dam project was conceived 86 years ago. It is set to be on the fast track after the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the six beneficiary states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, the opposition to the project continues, with the stakeholders raising environmental concerns, displacement fears and submergence of biodiverse forests including fertile land.
Around 5,000 people from 17 villages in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to be displaced by the project.
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