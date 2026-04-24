ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water Amid Persistent Supply Crisis

Villagers from the Lundra Assembly constituency travel long distances to fetch water, as their homes are located on elevated terrain with no direct water supply. “Pipelines have been laid under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and even water tanks have been constructed, but no water reaches us,” said resident Teju Nagesh.

Several villages in the region depend on such pits, locally known as “dhodhi,” for their water needs. These deep pits collect runoff water flowing down from nearby hills and surrounding areas.

“ The water smells foul, but we have no choice, we drink it just to survive, ” said Sitamani, a resident, as she stood under the scorching sun waiting her turn to collect water. Along with other women, she fetches water daily from a pit dug at the foothill.

Surguja: Seventy-seven years of Independence and India still struggles to meet the basic necessities of water, food, and shelter in the country. Walk into Mahadev Dugu village of Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, among many others, and you see residents drinking contaminated water from makeshift pits.

The situation worsens during summer, when the water becomes increasingly contaminated. Dust settles into the pits, turning into algae, and the water often turns reddish. During monsoons, runoff from the hills further pollutes the water source.

“We face problems in both summer and monsoon. Dirt accumulates, but we are forced to drink this water,” said another villager, Vikas Lakra. Residents say they filter the water as best as they can.

For years, villagers have been demanding one borewell in the area to address the water shortage and reduce health risks. “We need a handpump or borewell for clean drinking water,” said Anjana, a local resident. Sitamani added, “We use this water for bathing, washing clothes, and drinking; there’s no other option.”

Former district panchayat vice-chairperson Rakesh Gupta questioned the implementation of schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission and alleged that infrastructure such as pipelines and tanks were constructed without proper planning for water sources.

He also pointed out that handpump repair systems have deteriorated over the years, and there is a shortage of components in it like washers. “Pipelines have been laid, but filtration plants are missing. The entire tap water plan has collapsed.

Executive Engineer Omkar Singh from the Water Resources Department said that a plan is being prepared for such areas. He said that many borewells in the region have dried up, but that the work under the tap water scheme is progressing.

Officials said several villages have already been covered under group water supply schemes, where water from rivers and ponds will be treated through filtration plants before being supplied to households.