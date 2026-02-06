ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Carry Elderly Man On Shoulders As Heavy Snowfall Cuts Off Roads In Himachal’s Mandi

Mandi: While recent heavy snowfall across various districts of Himachal Pradesh has brought cheer to farmers and orchardists, it has also disrupted normal life in many areas. In Mandi district’s Seraj Assembly constituency, heavy snowfall over the past few days has brought life in rural areas to a complete standstill.

Several roads in the region remain closed after being buried under thick layers of snow, which has badly affected daily life as well as emergency services. Nearly two feet of snow blocks the key link roads in many areas, which has made even reaching hospitals challenging. However, the residents have been braving the challenge, keeping their humanity and courage.

For instance, an elderly man, Shiv Lal, whose health deteriorated suddenly, had villagers at his rescue, who carried him on their shoulders and undertook a risky 15-kilometre journey on foot to reach Garagushaini. The incident happened in Chhalai village under Ghat gram panchayat in the Seraj Assembly segment, where, due to heavy snow on the roads, neither an ambulance nor any other vehicle could reach. The patient was taken to the hospital on a makeshift palanquin.

Local resident Parmesh Rajput said that despite heavy snowfall in the region, road restoration work by the Public Works Department (PWD) has been progressing at a very slow pace. “In the past nearly 10 days, the department has managed to clear only about three kilometres of road, while a large stretch of the Ghat–Garagushaini road is still blocked,” he said, adding that villagers were forced to travel on foot due to the situation.