Villagers Build Makeshift Wooden Bridge After Years Of Waiting For Permanent Bridge In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
The temporary bridge has now become the only link for residents to reach schools, farms, hospitals, and markets.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 1:17 AM IST
Kanker: Residents of Banskunda village in Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur area have built a makeshift wooden bridge over a river after waiting for years for a permanent structure, leaving schoolchildren, farmers and patients dependent on the risky crossing.
The temporary bridge has now become the only link for residents to reach schools, farms, hospitals, and markets. While the structure may appear simple, crossing it is a risky exercise for villagers, particularly during the monsoon.
Schoolchildren, women, elderly residents and farmers cross the river using the makeshift bridge every day. The situation becomes more dangerous during the rainy season when the water level rises.
Villagers said that in the absence of a permanent bridge over the river and stream, they have been forced to collectively build wooden bridges every year. Earlier, residents had to jump across the pillars of an anicut or wade through the river to reach the other side.
As the concerns grew about the difficulties faced by children and other residents, villagers started constructing the temporary wooden bridge. However, the structure cannot be used by vehicles, which makes medical emergencies challenging.
Banskunda gram panchayat deputy sarpanch Manoj Kumar Yadav said that when someone falls ill, residents have no option but to carry the patient across the river on a cot. Schoolchildren use the wooden bridge to reach their school, while farmers are forced to carry fertilisers and seeds on their backs while crossing the river.
Villagers said they have repeatedly submitted applications to the district panchayat, Collector's office and elected representatives seeking construction of a permanent bridge; however, they haven’t received any assurance so far.
Saroj Markam, a Janpad Panchayat Bhanupratappur member and chairperson of the Women and Child Development Committee, said she had submitted applications twice for construction of the bridge while serving as sarpanch. Officials visited the site and conducted measurements several times, but no further action was taken, she said.
Even after becoming a Janpad Panchayat member, Markam said she continued to raise the issue. She said she is now preparing to meet the district Collector along with the villagers and, if necessary, approach the state government again. Punesh Uike, a teacher at Upar Tonka, said, "The bridge is weak and there is always a risk of an accident.”
Kanker Collector Nilesh Kumar Mahadev Kshirsagar said villagers had been arranging bamboo and wooden structures for the past several years and risking their lives to cross the river. According to the Collector, an estimate for the proposed bridge has already been prepared, and the process is underway.
"The villagers of Banskunda are facing considerable difficulties due to the lack of a bridge. They have been using bamboo and wooden structures at considerable risk. The estimate has been prepared, and the process is underway. The bridge will be constructed at the earliest so that villagers no longer have to risk their lives while crossing the river," he said.
The Collector also said around 40 bridges have been constructed across the district over the past two years by the administration and state government at a cost of approximately Rs 250 crore. Proposals for around 30 more bridges are currently under process.
Bhanupratappur MLA Savitri Mandavi said children and women in the village had been forced to use the dangerous temporary bamboo bridge to cross the river and streams. She said efforts had been underway for the past two years to get a permanent bridge sanctioned.
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