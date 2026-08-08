ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Build Makeshift Wooden Bridge After Years Of Waiting For Permanent Bridge In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: Residents of Banskunda village in Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur area have built a makeshift wooden bridge over a river after waiting for years for a permanent structure, leaving schoolchildren, farmers and patients dependent on the risky crossing.

The temporary bridge has now become the only link for residents to reach schools, farms, hospitals, and markets. While the structure may appear simple, crossing it is a risky exercise for villagers, particularly during the monsoon.

Schoolchildren, women, elderly residents and farmers cross the river using the makeshift bridge every day. The situation becomes more dangerous during the rainy season when the water level rises.

Villagers said that in the absence of a permanent bridge over the river and stream, they have been forced to collectively build wooden bridges every year. Earlier, residents had to jump across the pillars of an anicut or wade through the river to reach the other side.

As the concerns grew about the difficulties faced by children and other residents, villagers started constructing the temporary wooden bridge. However, the structure cannot be used by vehicles, which makes medical emergencies challenging.

Banskunda gram panchayat deputy sarpanch Manoj Kumar Yadav said that when someone falls ill, residents have no option but to carry the patient across the river on a cot. Schoolchildren use the wooden bridge to reach their school, while farmers are forced to carry fertilisers and seeds on their backs while crossing the river.

Villagers said they have repeatedly submitted applications to the district panchayat, Collector's office and elected representatives seeking construction of a permanent bridge; however, they haven’t received any assurance so far.