Villagers Boycott Polls In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli After Double Murder, Cite Security Concerns
Not a single voter turned up at the polling station till noon, despite having 969 registered voters. Only two individuals later visited the booth.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Residents of Perumpathu village near Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu boycotted voting in the ongoing Assembly elections on Wednesday. They protested against alleged lack of security and basic amenities after the recent murder of two people.
Polling for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections began at 7 am across the state. However, in Perumpathu village, not a single voter turned up at the polling station till noon, despite having 969 registered voters. Only two individuals later visited the booth.
Villagers said their decision to boycott the polls was due to a violent incident earlier this month. On March 2, a group of armed men allegedly arrived on two-wheelers and attacked residents using weapons. Two people were killed in the assault, a 47-year-old John, a differently-abled resident, and Diranath Katta, a migrant worker from Odisha, who was employed at a nearby brick kiln.
Police have arrested nine accused in connection with the case and remanded them to judicial custody. However, locals allege that the attack was linked to caste tensions and claim that they continue to feel unsafe.
Residents also said their demands, including a government job for the deceased victim’s wife and improved security arrangements, have not been met. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu witnessed a record voter turnout of over 85 per cent on Thursday during elections to 234 Assembly constituencies even as voters defied the scorching heat and turned up at polling stations to exercise their franchise.
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