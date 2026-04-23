ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Boycott Polls In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli After Double Murder, Cite Security Concerns

Tirunelveli: Residents of Perumpathu village near Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu boycotted voting in the ongoing Assembly elections on Wednesday. They protested against alleged lack of security and basic amenities after the recent murder of two people.

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections began at 7 am across the state. However, in Perumpathu village, not a single voter turned up at the polling station till noon, despite having 969 registered voters. Only two individuals later visited the booth.

Villagers said their decision to boycott the polls was due to a violent incident earlier this month. On March 2, a group of armed men allegedly arrived on two-wheelers and attacked residents using weapons. Two people were killed in the assault, a 47-year-old John, a differently-abled resident, and Diranath Katta, a migrant worker from Odisha, who was employed at a nearby brick kiln.