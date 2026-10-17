ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Block Road After Woman Found Dead Tied Up In Bathroom In Gurugram Home

Gurugram: Villagers blocked the Sohna-Gurugram road and raised slogans on Saturday, allegedly after no leads were made on the accused even 24 hours later in the murder of a woman inside her home in Gurugram's Dohla, a village adopted by the President of India.

The villagers asked how women could be expected to be safe in the city when they are not even safe inside their own homes. The road blockade was lifted after about half an hour. The family members remained adamant that they would not allow a post-mortem to be conducted until the accused were arrested, while villagers accused the police of misleading them.

On Friday, Neetu, 34, was found dead with her hands tied and her face covered in tape inside her bathroom in Dohla village. She was first discovered by her husband, Prashant, who rushed her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said. Even after 24 hours, the killers have not been apprehended, the villagers said.

"We would not allow the post-mortem to take place until the killers of my daughter-in-law are caught. The children have been left without a mother, and they would only accept the body once the killers are brought before them", said the mother-in-law of the deceased.

According to the police, the fact that belongings were found scattered inside the house in Dohla village near Sohna suggests the possibility of a robbery. Preliminary investigations revealed that items in the house had been scattered to make the murder appear as a robbery. Jewellery and Neetu's mangalsutra were found intact, though some cash is reported to be missing.