ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Beat Jodhpur Man, Cut Off His Nose For Eloping With Girl

When they dispersed after vandalising his car, the youth was bleeding profusely. After hearing about his condition, family members took him to the Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in the evening, where he is undergoing treatment.

ACP Anand Singh Rajpurohit of Jodhpur Police Commissionerate said the victim has been identified as Dinesh Bishnoi, who eloped with a girl eight days ago. "Due to pressure from the police and villagers, he let off the girl on Thursday, and she reached the police station that night. When Dinesh returned to the village on Friday afternoon, the villagers chased his car and attacked him. They vandalised the car and then cut his nose off. He also sustained fractures in the hands and feet. His family admitted him to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital. The attackers are being identified," he added.

The vandalised car of Dinesh Bishnoi. (ETV Bharat)

Luni station house officer Suresh Chaudhary said a missing person report was filed against Dinesh on December 26 for luring and abducting the girl. She was released after the police applied pressure on his family. Dinesh was earlier arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985. He jumped parole. He is also an accused in a case lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012 and has not been appearing in court after being released on bail, Chaudahry added.