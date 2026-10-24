ETV Bharat / state

Villagers Clash With Police Over Municipal Corporation's Dumping Yard In Faridabad

It is alleged that some people threw stones at the police, following which the police cleared the area and took several people into custody. ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: A controversy has erupted in Faridabad in Haryana over a dumping yard being constructed by the Municipal Corporation on the Gurgaon-Pali Road.

While the residents of Bhakri village had been staging a sit-in protest near the site for several days, the police on Saturday removed their tents, leading to a clash between the villagers and the police.

It is alleged that some people threw stones at the police, following which the police cleared the area and took several people into custody. The villagers argue that the establishment of the dumping yard could expose those living in nearby villages and residential colonies to filth, foul odors, and various health-related issues. They also urged the administration to reconsider the project.