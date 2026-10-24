Villagers Clash With Police Over Municipal Corporation's Dumping Yard In Faridabad
The police on Saturday removed the tents of the villagers, leading to a clash with the police.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 10:06 PM IST
Faridabad: A controversy has erupted in Faridabad in Haryana over a dumping yard being constructed by the Municipal Corporation on the Gurgaon-Pali Road.
While the residents of Bhakri village had been staging a sit-in protest near the site for several days, the police on Saturday removed their tents, leading to a clash between the villagers and the police.
It is alleged that some people threw stones at the police, following which the police cleared the area and took several people into custody.
The villagers argue that the establishment of the dumping yard could expose those living in nearby villages and residential colonies to filth, foul odors, and various health-related issues.
They also urged the administration to reconsider the project.
The villagers have made it clear that they will continue to oppose the construction of a dumping yard at this location.
There is resentment among the villagers following the removal of the tents from the protest site. They argued that instead of resorting to the use of force, the administration should listen to their concerns and seek a resolution through dialogue.
Currently, tension prevails in the area regarding the issue. Efforts are on to resolve the issue in an amicable manner, sources said.
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