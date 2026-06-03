ETV Bharat / state

Village In Odisha's Jajpur Negates Govt Claims Of Development In Rural Areas

Like any other such village in the state, Bengasahi also does not have access to safe water. The sole tubewell in the village is grossly inadequate to meet the residents' needs. The villagers, apart from fighting the unforgiving and unrelenting heat, have to fight among themselves for water during the hot summer days.

Bengasahi in Patharapada panchayat at Korei block in Odisha's Jajpur district lacks a school and other amenities even as its residents have been appealing officials concerned to set things right. A 50-feet long road to the village is the only visible sign of development in the village replete with thatched houses.

The villagers just pray that nobody gets ill especially during monsoon as the 50-feet road also poses a problem as it gets waterlogged severely restricting their movements.

Makhi Munda, a local said," We have been living here for many years. Yet our houses are damaged. There is no school in the village and the government and sarpanch seem least bothered by such issues." As it happens, politicians visit the village, maybe once, during elections to seek votes and return to wherever they came from in their fancy cars, he said.

Patharapada gram panchayat office (ETV Bharat)

Another local, Ramesh Jena said the village has 200 households. "Not a single house has been built here under any government scheme," he said. Fed up of the administration's apathy, the villagers have vowed not to vote in elections in the future.

A thatched house in the village (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Korei BDO Abhinikant Sahu said, "We will soon build a road to the village with a grant of Rs 5 lakh and we will complete the task before monsoon. We will also dig another tubewell in the village." He said a team of officials will be sent to the village to assess the ground situation. "The villagers will be extended all assistance under government schemes," he assured.