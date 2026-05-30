ETV Bharat / state

Village In Odisha's Ganjam Reels Under Water Crisis As Govt Scheme Fails, Ponds Dry Up

The well in the village ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: Amid the unbearable heatwave, residents of Krupasindhupur village in Kukudakhandi block of Odisha's Ganjam district are reeling under an acute water crisis. Even as the groundwater level has decreased in the village and its surrounding areas, natural water bodies too have dried up due to the heat. The village has two ponds but one of them has dried up. The other pond has not been restored and its water is not fit for drinking and other uses, said locals. Similarly, the well in the village has dried up, and many tube wells have become non-functional. As if this was not enough, for the last few days, water supply to the village under Basudha scheme has been stopped. The villagers depend on a single well and some dilapidated tubewells for water. The two sources are grossly inadequate to meet the villagers' needs. The water tank in the village (ETV Bharat)