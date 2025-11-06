Village In Bihar's Nalanda Boycotts Voting Over Demand For Underpass
The villagers have been seeking construction of an underpass to cross a newly built flyover in the area.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
By Mahmood Alam
Nalanda: Amid first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday, a village in Nalanda district shunned the polls as a mark of protest against the government’s failure to construct an underpass to cross a newly built flyover in the area.
The residents of Musahri village under Dihri panchayat, around 65 km southeast from Patna, took the drastic step to express the angst over their unmet demand. The village comes under Harnaut block, under which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s native village Kalyan Bigha also falls. Harnaut is also an Assembly constituency.
“We have to travel around 3 km extra due to the flyover if we want to cross the four-lane National Highway–20, which goes towards Ranchi in Jharkhand, to go to the other side of the road. The flyover obstructs is if we want to cross the NH. We have been demanding an underpass so that we could cross the busy road easily and safely,” said Pappu Kumar, a native of Musahri.
The villagers had been demanding an underpass for the last couple of years since the flyover came up. They had boycotted the Lok Sabha polls last year over the issue, but had relented after a team of government officials assured them of getting it constructed. But, over a year passed and nothing happened.
However, the decision to boycott the polls was not a sudden move.
“We had put up a banner along the NH outside our village around 10 days ago to inform everybody that we would not vote in the election this time because we did not get an underpass. We are facing severe difficulties in crossing the road to go to the other side. No underpass, no vote,” Shiva, another native of the village.
Musahri has around 1,500 voters and two polling booths. But nobody ventured to cast their vote and presented a united front over the issue . Senior administrative officials rushed to the village to placate the voters and to encourage them to exercise their franchise, but the latter did not budge.
“We are moving from one booth to another on the polling day as a part of our routine, and arrived at polling booth number 280 here after learning that the villagers have boycotted the election. We met a large number of people outside the booth, who told us about their problems due to the lack of an underpass,” said Ranjit Kumar, a super zonal magistrate for the polls.
“We told the voters that they should understand their power in democracy. They should vote for whichever candidate they like, but must vote. We hope that they will cast their votes. We listened to the demands of the villagers and assured them that their issue would be resolved. But they remained adamant on their stand,” Ranjit added.
When Ranjit interacted with the voters in the village, they unanimously asked him to ensure an underpass at the flyover. The villagers pointed out to him that they had submitted several applications to the government officials about their demand, but nobody took notice.
Ranjit left the village after advising the people assembled around the polling booth not to prevent anybody who wanted to vote. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections witnessed polling in 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts.
