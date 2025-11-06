ETV Bharat / state

Village In Bihar's Nalanda Boycotts Voting Over Demand For Underpass

By Mahmood Alam

Nalanda: Amid first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections on Thursday, a village in Nalanda district shunned the polls as a mark of protest against the government’s failure to construct an underpass to cross a newly built flyover in the area.

The residents of Musahri village under Dihri panchayat, around 65 km southeast from Patna, took the drastic step to express the angst over their unmet demand. The village comes under Harnaut block, under which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s native village Kalyan Bigha also falls. Harnaut is also an Assembly constituency.

“We have to travel around 3 km extra due to the flyover if we want to cross the four-lane National Highway–20, which goes towards Ranchi in Jharkhand, to go to the other side of the road. The flyover obstructs is if we want to cross the NH. We have been demanding an underpass so that we could cross the busy road easily and safely,” said Pappu Kumar, a native of Musahri.

The villagers had been demanding an underpass for the last couple of years since the flyover came up. They had boycotted the Lok Sabha polls last year over the issue, but had relented after a team of government officials assured them of getting it constructed. But, over a year passed and nothing happened.

However, the decision to boycott the polls was not a sudden move.