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Village In Andhra Pradesh Bans Ice Cream Carts Over Health Concerns; Rs 5,000 Fine Imposed On Violators

Residents allege vendors prepared ice cream without adhering to hygiene standards, raising fears of harmful chemicals and unknown ingredients in products sold locally.

Banner warning vendors against selling ice cream, with a Rs 5,000 fine announced for violations.
Banner warning vendors against selling ice cream, with a Rs 5,000 fine announced for violations. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chintur: In a firm move to protect children’s health, residents of Guduru village in Chintur mandal of Polavaram district in Andhra Pradesh have banned ice cream carts from entering their locality. The village has also prominently posted banners warning that violators will face a fine of Rs 5,000.

According to locals, the village elders collectively decided this about a week ago, following concerns about the quality of the ice cream being sold. Residents alleged that some vendors were preparing ice cream without proper hygiene or safety standards and selling it through pushcarts.

“Children are the most affected. Many complained of tooth problems and stomach issues after consuming these ice creams,” said Madivi Raju, a local resident.

Another villager, Badisha Venkatesh, said the lack of clarity about ingredients and the possible use of harmful chemicals raised serious concerns among parents.

This is not the first such action by the villagers. Earlier, they had shut down an illicit liquor outlet in the area, showing their collective resolve to address local issues.

Villagers clarified that the ban is not targeted at any specific vendor but is a preventive step. “We are not against business, but health comes first, especially when it concerns children,” a village elder said.

The decision has sparked debate in nearby areas, with some praising the initiative and others calling for stricter regulation rather than a complete ban.

For now, Guduru village remains firm on its decision, prioritising safety and community welfare.

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VILLAGE BANS ICE CREAM
ANDHRA PRADESH VILLAGE
BAN ON ICE CREAM CARTS IN VILLAGE
RS 5000 FINE
ANDHRA VILLAGE BANS ICE CREAM CARTS

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