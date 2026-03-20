ETV Bharat / state

Village In Andhra Pradesh Bans Ice Cream Carts Over Health Concerns; Rs 5,000 Fine Imposed On Violators

Chintur: In a firm move to protect children’s health, residents of Guduru village in Chintur mandal of Polavaram district in Andhra Pradesh have banned ice cream carts from entering their locality. The village has also prominently posted banners warning that violators will face a fine of Rs 5,000.

According to locals, the village elders collectively decided this about a week ago, following concerns about the quality of the ice cream being sold. Residents alleged that some vendors were preparing ice cream without proper hygiene or safety standards and selling it through pushcarts.

“Children are the most affected. Many complained of tooth problems and stomach issues after consuming these ice creams,” said Madivi Raju, a local resident.

Another villager, Badisha Venkatesh, said the lack of clarity about ingredients and the possible use of harmful chemicals raised serious concerns among parents.