ETV Bharat / state

Viksit Bharat Requires Job Creation, Business Opportunities In Rural Areas: Lakshmi V Venkatesan

Venkatesan said BYST first identifies young individuals with the potential to become entrepreneurs. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The dream of a 'Viksit Bharat' cannot be realised solely through the growth of large industries and metropolitan cities, as it requires employment creation and business opportunities in villages and small towns, believes Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, founder of the Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and daughter of former President R Venkataraman.

With this vision, she has set a goal to nurture 10 lakh entrepreneurs over the next few years and is working on expanding her network of 15,000 mentors to 2,00,000.

She believes these fresh entrepreneurs will have the potential to generate five crore job opportunities in the future and explained that her objective is to transform youth from economically weaker and underserved sections into job-creating entrepreneurs.

Venkatesan noted that BYST, established in 1992, first identifies young individuals with the potential to become entrepreneurs. To this end, the organisation conducts 'Business Idea' competitions in remote villages so that new business concepts based on local needs and available resources emerge.

Selected youth are then assisted in building strong teams, developing business plans, and understanding the intricacies of running a business.

Venkatesan said young people starting a business for the first time often face significant challenges in securing bank loans. "Despite visiting the branch 10 to 11 times, they are refused a loan. In such cases, mentors provide these individuals with guidance on financial management, banking procedures, and business operations. This relationship goes beyond mere advice and is built on trust," she added.

Venkatesan maintains that providing a loan alone is not enough and access to markets, training, and continuous guidance are also essential to ensure a business becomes sustainable. (ETV Bharat)

She maintains that providing a loan alone is not enough and access to markets, training, and continuous guidance are also essential to ensure a business becomes sustainable.

Venkatesan said she has supported over 72,000 entrepreneurs to date through her organisation. "Through their efforts, more than 5,00,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities have been created. BYST has facilitated over Rs 1,000 crore in bank financing across the country," he added.