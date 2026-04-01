Viksit Bharat Can Only Be Realised Through A Viksit Assam: PM Modi
He said the BJP will implement UCC in the state while simultaneously safeguarding the culture and traditions of tribal communities and the Sixth Schedule areas.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Guwahati: Addressing a massive public rally in Assam's Gogamukh on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi positioned the Northeastern state as central to India's future and said a Viksit Bharat (developed India) can only be realised through a 'Viksit Assam'.
Ahead of the Assembly elections, he outlined an expansive vision for the state's development and exhuded confidence that the BJP will return to power for a third consecutive term.
He invoked the rich cultural and historical legacy of Assam, recalling that the state has produced legendary figures like Lachit Borphukan and Bhupen Hazarika. "Their contributions continue to inspire the nation and form the foundation of Assam's identity," he added.
Taking a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the opposition leader is heading towards a "century of defeats" in elections, underscoring the BJP’s dominance in recent years. The BJP's election manifesto for Assam reflects the aspirations of the people and will usher in a new horizon of development, he said, adding that the party has a track record of delivering on its promises, unlike its rivals.
"More than 22 lakh families in Assam have already received pucca houses under government schemes, while an additional 15 lakh poor families will be provided permanent housing in the coming years. A double-engine government ensures faster delivery of benefits," he said.
On women empowerment, he said around three lakh women in Assam have already become 'Lakhpati Baideo' — a term used locally to denote financially empowered women earning at least Rs one lakh annually. "The BJP aims to increase this number to 40 lakh. The monthly financial assistance programme for women, the Orunodoi scheme, will be expanded to include more women beneficiaries," he added.
Among other key promises, Modi said the BJP plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, reiterating that people trust the BJP because it fulfils its commitments. "Implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Assam — while simultaneously safeguarding the culture and traditions of our tribal communities and the Sixth Schedule Areas, as well as preserving the broader culture and traditions of Assam — constitutes a monumental set of announcements aimed at protecting Assam's unique identity," he added.
In agriculture, he said that around 20 lakh farmers in the state have benefited from the PM-Kisan scheme, and the BJP has promised to make the state flood-free with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore."Efforts are underway to increase the depth of the Subansiri River as part of flood mitigation initiatives, which will significantly benefit farmers," he added.
Highlighting improvements in governance over the past decade and contrasting it with the Congress era, which he claimed was marked by frequent bomb blasts and extremist activities, Modi said Assam is poised to emerge as a hub for semiconductor manufacturing, as its natural wealth offers immense potential that was not utilised effectively by previous governments.
"Nature has bestowed much upon Assam. The state has never suffered from a scarcity of resources. However, driven by a lust for power, the Congress party divided Assamese society and never allowed the two banks of the Brahmaputra River to be truly connected," he said.
He further said that Congress built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra in six decades, while the BJP has completed five bridges in just a decade, with work ongoing on five more. "Only the BJP can deliver world-class infrastructure in Assam," he added.
Assam has seen rapid development over the past decade. The people are ready to reaffirm their faith in the BJP-NDA. Watch from Gogamukh.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2026
https://t.co/UN20VAYJoS
Modi said Assam had only six medical colleges in 65 years of Congress rule, whereas the number has now risen to 14, with 10 more under construction."The state currently has seven engineering colleges and 24 polytechnics, reflecting rapid educational expansion," he noted
The PM alleged that Congress's politics revolved around one family and accused it of attempting to introduce dangerous laws" in the past to appease its vote bank. Referring to a proposed communal violence bill before 2014, he claimed it would have unfairly targeted the majority community, which was opposed by the BJP in Parliament.
"The BJP fought a resolute battle against this move. Had this bill been passed, just imagine the extent of harassment the majority of society would have had to endure. Now, 12 years later, the Congress party is attempting to introduce a similar bill in Assam. Congress leaders are openly stating that they are doing this solely to win elections," he added.
He also accused the Congress of backing infiltrators. "The Congress seeks to settle foreigners in Assam while reducing the indigenous sons and daughters of this land to the status of a minority," he said.
He asserted that the BJP-NDA government will not allow farmers, tribal communities, or the forest lands to fall under the control of infiltrators. "The BJP-NDA government's crackdown against illegal encroachments will continue unabated. Assamese pride and identity shall remain intact—this is Modi's guarantee," he added.
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