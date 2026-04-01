ETV Bharat / state

Viksit Bharat Can Only Be Realised Through A Viksit Assam: PM Modi

Guwahati: Addressing a massive public rally in Assam's Gogamukh on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi positioned the Northeastern state as central to India's future and said a Viksit Bharat (developed India) can only be realised through a 'Viksit Assam'.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, he outlined an expansive vision for the state's development and exhuded confidence that the BJP will return to power for a third consecutive term.

He invoked the rich cultural and historical legacy of Assam, recalling that the state has produced legendary figures like Lachit Borphukan and Bhupen Hazarika. "Their contributions continue to inspire the nation and form the foundation of Assam's identity," he added.

Taking a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the opposition leader is heading towards a "century of defeats" in elections, underscoring the BJP’s dominance in recent years. The BJP's election manifesto for Assam reflects the aspirations of the people and will usher in a new horizon of development, he said, adding that the party has a track record of delivering on its promises, unlike its rivals.

"More than 22 lakh families in Assam have already received pucca houses under government schemes, while an additional 15 lakh poor families will be provided permanent housing in the coming years. A double-engine government ensures faster delivery of benefits," he said.

On women empowerment, he said around three lakh women in Assam have already become 'Lakhpati Baideo' — a term used locally to denote financially empowered women earning at least Rs one lakh annually. "The BJP aims to increase this number to 40 lakh. The monthly financial assistance programme for women, the Orunodoi scheme, will be expanded to include more women beneficiaries," he added.

Among other key promises, Modi said the BJP plans to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, reiterating that people trust the BJP because it fulfils its commitments. "Implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Assam — while simultaneously safeguarding the culture and traditions of our tribal communities and the Sixth Schedule Areas, as well as preserving the broader culture and traditions of Assam — constitutes a monumental set of announcements aimed at protecting Assam's unique identity," he added.

In agriculture, he said that around 20 lakh farmers in the state have benefited from the PM-Kisan scheme, and the BJP has promised to make the state flood-free with an investment of Rs 18,000 crore."Efforts are underway to increase the depth of the Subansiri River as part of flood mitigation initiatives, which will significantly benefit farmers," he added.