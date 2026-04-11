ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Alleged Terror Module Busted in Dehradun Ahead Of PM Modi Visit; One Arrested

Dehradun: In a major security breakthrough ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit, a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and local police led to the arrest of an alleged terror operative from Dehradun. The accused, identified as Vikrant Kashyap, was apprehended from the Jhajhra area by a joint team of the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Prem Nagar police station.

Officials said the arrest has prompted heightened security measures across the city, with agencies placed on high alert. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Dehradun on April 14 to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

According to STF officials, preliminary interrogation has revealed that Kashyap was allegedly in contact with operatives linked to Al Badr Brigade, a Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. Investigators said a handler identified as Shahzad Bhutto had allegedly supplied Kashyap with a foreign-made pistol, which has been recovered. The accused was reportedly preparing to target locations of religious significance.

Authorities claim that digital evidence, including chats and electronic devices seized from the accused, indicate discussions about carrying out attacks using hand grenades. Investigators also uncovered the use of coded language in conversations. The term 'potato dropping' was allegedly used to refer to grenade attacks. In one such exchange, Kashyap repeatedly asked his handlers 'where to drop potatoes', to which he was told to 'wait', officials said.

The probe further suggests that the accused was tasked with targeting members of an organisation in Delhi using grenades.