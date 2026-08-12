ETV Bharat / state

Vikram Sarabhai Was a 'Visionary of Innovation, Not Imitation': Kartikeya Sarabhai Remembers Father On 107th Birth Anniversary

Ahmedabad: Dr Vikram Sarabhai, known as the father of the Indian space programme, needs no introduction. Born into the Sarabhai family, he was a pioneer of science, management, and a scientific approach in the nation. He contributed immensely to the establishment and development of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), PRL (Physical Research Laboratory), ATIRA (Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association), and the Community Science Centre (CSC) in Ahmedabad. On the occasion of Dr Vikram Sarabhai's 107th birth anniversary on August 12, his son and Padma Shri recipient, Dr Kartikeya Sarabhai, who has made significant contributions to environmental education, reminisced with ETV Bharat.

ETB: Why is Vikram Sarabhai called the father of the Indian space programme?

Kartikeya Sarabhai: Dr Vikram Sarabhai is recognised as the father of the space programme. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, he made historic contributions to physics, space science, institution building, and the medical field. Born on August 12, 1919, Dr Vikram Sarabhai studied in Gujarat and then pursued further education at Cambridge University in London. In Ahmedabad, he established ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), PRL (Physical Research Laboratory), ATIRA, the Community Science Centre, and Darpana Academy of Performing Arts. Laying the foundation of space science in the country and blazing a trail in space exploration, a crater on the Moon has been named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai. He also worked alongside former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in space science. The country will always remember him for his historic contributions to the field of space science.

ETB: How do you evaluate Dr Vikram Sarabhai's contribution to space science?

Kartikeya Sarabhai: At a time when space science abroad was primarily used for planetary exploration, Vikram Sarabhai envisioned how space technology could be utilised for the development process. He initiated efforts to use satellites for school education, integrate them into telephone services, and foster agricultural development through remote sensing. He connected people with space science programmes and executed successful space missions at a significantly lower cost compared to other countries. Alongside this, he established various scientific institutions and kept them continuously vibrant. Encouraging young scientists in the institutions he founded was in his DNA.

ETB: How was Dr Vikram Sarabhai connected to the country's freedom struggle?

Kartikeya Sarabhai: He was raised in a family deeply active in the freedom struggle. His parents and his aunt, Anasuya Sarabhai, were actively involved in the movement. His father, Ambalal Sarabhai, a mill owner, was also connected to the freedom movement. The Sarabhai family came forward to assist whenever the Sabarmati Ashram needed support. Raised in such an environment, Dr Vikram Sarabhai channelled science into national development both before and after Independence.

ETB: What was Vikrambhai's dream for the country's development?

Kartikeya Sarabhai: He envisioned development for the entire nation. The opportunities that family members received were utilised across various fields. Through the establishment of the Community Science Centre, he offered children the opportunity to enter the field of science. He remained active throughout his life in ensuring that others received the same opportunities that he had been fortunate to get through his parents.