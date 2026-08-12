Vikram Sarabhai Was a 'Visionary of Innovation, Not Imitation': Kartikeya Sarabhai Remembers Father On 107th Birth Anniversary
Born on August 12, 1919, Dr Vikram Sarabhai studied in Gujarat and then pursued further education at Cambridge University in London.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 12:54 AM IST
Ahmedabad: Dr Vikram Sarabhai, known as the father of the Indian space programme, needs no introduction. Born into the Sarabhai family, he was a pioneer of science, management, and a scientific approach in the nation. He contributed immensely to the establishment and development of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), PRL (Physical Research Laboratory), ATIRA (Ahmedabad Textile Industry's Research Association), and the Community Science Centre (CSC) in Ahmedabad. On the occasion of Dr Vikram Sarabhai's 107th birth anniversary on August 12, his son and Padma Shri recipient, Dr Kartikeya Sarabhai, who has made significant contributions to environmental education, reminisced with ETV Bharat.
ETB: Why is Vikram Sarabhai called the father of the Indian space programme?
Kartikeya Sarabhai: Dr Vikram Sarabhai is recognised as the father of the space programme. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, he made historic contributions to physics, space science, institution building, and the medical field. Born on August 12, 1919, Dr Vikram Sarabhai studied in Gujarat and then pursued further education at Cambridge University in London. In Ahmedabad, he established ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), PRL (Physical Research Laboratory), ATIRA, the Community Science Centre, and Darpana Academy of Performing Arts. Laying the foundation of space science in the country and blazing a trail in space exploration, a crater on the Moon has been named after Dr Vikram Sarabhai. He also worked alongside former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in space science. The country will always remember him for his historic contributions to the field of space science.
ETB: How do you evaluate Dr Vikram Sarabhai's contribution to space science?
Kartikeya Sarabhai: At a time when space science abroad was primarily used for planetary exploration, Vikram Sarabhai envisioned how space technology could be utilised for the development process. He initiated efforts to use satellites for school education, integrate them into telephone services, and foster agricultural development through remote sensing. He connected people with space science programmes and executed successful space missions at a significantly lower cost compared to other countries. Alongside this, he established various scientific institutions and kept them continuously vibrant. Encouraging young scientists in the institutions he founded was in his DNA.
ETB: How was Dr Vikram Sarabhai connected to the country's freedom struggle?
Kartikeya Sarabhai: He was raised in a family deeply active in the freedom struggle. His parents and his aunt, Anasuya Sarabhai, were actively involved in the movement. His father, Ambalal Sarabhai, a mill owner, was also connected to the freedom movement. The Sarabhai family came forward to assist whenever the Sabarmati Ashram needed support. Raised in such an environment, Dr Vikram Sarabhai channelled science into national development both before and after Independence.
ETB: What was Vikrambhai's dream for the country's development?
Kartikeya Sarabhai: He envisioned development for the entire nation. The opportunities that family members received were utilised across various fields. Through the establishment of the Community Science Centre, he offered children the opportunity to enter the field of science. He remained active throughout his life in ensuring that others received the same opportunities that he had been fortunate to get through his parents.
ETB: What were his dreams regarding the establishment of various institutions around the Gujarat University area in Ahmedabad?
Kartikeya Sarabhai: Vikrambhai’s philosophy was that institutions should grow organically. An institution operating in any sector should catalyse national development. He held a dream of a developed India. To contribute toward a developed India, he founded ISRO, IIM, PRL, ATIRA, and the Community Science Centre. We are currently working on how Ahmedabad will look in 2030 and 2047, carrying forward Vikrambhai's core concept of connecting people. People should feel that this is our country and we must drive its development, rather than relying solely on the government. It is crucial for people to actively collaborate with the government.
ETB: Vikram Sarabhai did pioneering work in science; what was his contribution to the pharmaceutical sector?
Kartikeya Sarabhai: Dr Vikram Sarabhai worked as extensively in the pharmaceutical field as he did in science, though fewer people know about it. One of our chemical companies attracted major global pharmaceutical firms. His objective was not to imitate foreign pharmaceutical medicines, but to conduct original research in that domain. He eyed integrating Indian medicine systems into pharmaceuticals, for which he set up the Sarabhai Research Centre. Similarly, he established ATIRA in Ahmedabad to conduct research in textiles. Dr Vikram Sarabhai's goal was to learn from the world, avoid mere imitation, innovate through research, solve national challenges, and become self-reliant.
ETB: How do you view the role of the institutions established by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in national development today?
Kartikeya Sarabhai: I see a leadership role for the institutions established by Vikrambhai in nation-building. Take IIM Ahmedabad, for example. Even though IIMs have been established in various cities across the country, IIM Ahmedabad remains the original fountainhead. The contribution of the Community Science Centre is evident in enhancing students' aptitudes in science and mathematics. The Centre for Environment Education currently prepares educational textbooks. Vikrambhai would even design stage sets for Amma's (Mrinalini Sarabhai's) dance performances and took a keen interest in Sanskrit verses. Abdul Kalam worked with him closely, and Kalam also possessed vast knowledge of Sanskrit. Dr Vikram Sarabhai's objective was to innovate on our foundational knowledge, learn, and achieve progress through public cooperation—a vision reflected in all his institutions. Even today, people working in his institutions consider themselves part of Dr Vikram Sarabhai's family.
ETB: What message would you like to convey through the life and work of Dr Vikram Sarabhai today?
Kartikeya Sarabhai: Work with the mindset of how your efforts will make a difference to the nation. No field is big or small. The dream of a developed India by 2047 cannot be achieved by the government alone. The government can lead, but people must participate. Vikrambhai did precisely that—encouraging people to contribute based on their unique strengths. Taking my own example, when I transitioned from pure science to development communication, he encouraged me. Parents today should observe which direction their child wants to pursue and support them in that journey. Whichever path you choose, do something for yourself, for the nation, for the Earth, and for the environment.