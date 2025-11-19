ETV Bharat / state

Vikram Bhatt's Co-Producer, Another Person Linked To Rs 30 Crore Fraud Arrested In Mumbai

Udaipur: Rajasthan police arrested the co-producer of film director Vikram Bhatt's production team, and a vendor from Mumbai in connection with Rs 30 crore fraud. Both accused, Mehboob Ansari, a resident of Mira Road, Thane, and Sandeep Trilobhan from Rananagar, Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, were brought to Udaipur on Tuesday and presented before the court.

The court ordered their police remand until November 23. Police said that the other accused involved in this case will also be arrested soon. DSP Chhagan Purohit said that the case is based on a report filed by Udaipur's renowned IVF specialist, Dr Ajay Murdia, who has filed a lawsuit against film director Vikram Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, daughter Krishna Bhatt, Dinesh Kataria, a resident of Udaipur, Mudit Buttan of Delhi, Gangeshwarlal Srivastava, DSC Chairman, and Ashok Dubey, general secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees.