ETV Bharat / state

Vijay's Driver's Son Becomes TVK MLA: Who Is Sabarinathan?

Chennai: Sabarinathan, the son of Rajendran, who has served as a driver and assistant to Vijay for a long time, has been elected as an MLA.

He has won the Virugambakkam constituency seat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, contesting on behalf of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay. The son of Rajendran has travelled alongside Vijay as his driver and assistant for many years.

The 30-year-old Sabarinathan achieved a resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, securing 76,092 votes out of the 172,831 total votes polled in the Virugambakkam constituency.

Contesting against him, Prabhakara Raja of the DMK secured 49,006 votes, while Virugai VN Ravi of the AIADMK received 38,767 votes. In his very first electoral contest, TVK candidate Sabarinathan garnered an impressive 44.03 percent of the total votes.