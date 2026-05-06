Vijay's Driver's Son Becomes TVK MLA: Who Is Sabarinathan?
The 30-year-old Sabarinathan achieved a resounding victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, securing 76,092 votes out of 172,831 total votes polled in the Virugambakkam constituency.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 4:17 AM IST|
Updated : May 6, 2026 at 4:39 AM IST
Chennai: Sabarinathan, the son of Rajendran, who has served as a driver and assistant to Vijay for a long time, has been elected as an MLA.
He has won the Virugambakkam constituency seat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, contesting on behalf of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay. The son of Rajendran has travelled alongside Vijay as his driver and assistant for many years.
The 30-year-old Sabarinathan achieved a resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, securing 76,092 votes out of the 172,831 total votes polled in the Virugambakkam constituency.
Contesting against him, Prabhakara Raja of the DMK secured 49,006 votes, while Virugai VN Ravi of the AIADMK received 38,767 votes. In his very first electoral contest, TVK candidate Sabarinathan garnered an impressive 44.03 percent of the total votes.
He resides in Saligramam, a locality situated within the Virugambakkam Assembly constituency. A B.Tech graduate, he is an entrepreneur running his own business. Furthermore, having joined the 'Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' (Vijay People's Movement) at the age of 21, Sabarinathan dedicated six years to carrying out the movement's activities.
It was against this backdrop that, following the launch of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam, Sabarinathan formally joined the party and began his political work within its framework. Subsequently, Vijay was offered the position of South Chennai West district secretary.
No wonder that Sabarinathan was announced as the TVK candidate for the Virugambakkam constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections. During the candidate introduction event, Sabarinathan fell at Vijay's feet right on the stage and, with tears welling in his eyes, expressed his gratitude. At that moment, Rajendran also stood beside Vijay and offered his thanks with visibly emotional eyes.
Subsequently, after receiving his certificate of victory in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election from the assistant returning officer, Sabarinathan met the media. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Vijay is a God to me. I will continue to work tirelessly for the people of the Virugambakkam Assembly constituency."