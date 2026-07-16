Vijayawada Techie Dies In US Skydiving Accident, A Day Before Joining New Job
Teja graduated from Boston Northeastern University, before securing job in 2024 but accepted a new position with Clavia and was to join on July 13.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Vijayawada: A 28-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh died in a tragic skydiving accident in the United States just a day before he was scheduled to begin a new job, leaving his family and friends devastated.
Manichandra Teja Gaddam, a resident of Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada Rural Mandal, lost his life on July 12 during a skydiving activity at a centre in Orange, Massachusetts. According to information received by his family, Teja had successfully completed the jump and was descending when strong winds reportedly caused him to lose control before landing. He is believed to have fallen from a height of around 30 feet, suffering fatal injuries.
He died on Sunday evening, only hours before he was due to report for work at his new company on Monday morning. The tragic news was conveyed to the family by local authorities in the US and Teja's friends.
Teja was the son of Gaddam Prasad and Umadevi. His father had earlier worked in the private sector but had to stop due to health issues, while his mother is a homemaker.
He studied up to Class 8 at Kennedy Convent in Currency Nagar, completed his high school education at Vivekananda School in Prasadampadu and pursued Intermediate studies at NRI College. After moving to Hyderabad, he completed his B Tech from ICFAI University, Shankarpally.
In August 2022, Teja moved to the United States to pursue a Master's degree at Northeastern University, Boston, successfully graduating before securing employment in 2024.
He had recently accepted a new position with software company Clavia and was set to join on July 13. His parents had reportedly taken an education loan of nearly ₹50 lakh to support his studies abroad and had hoped to repay it after he settled into his career.
Friends and members of the Indian community in the US have begun efforts to repatriate his mortal remains to Hyderabad and are raising funds to support the bereaved family.
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