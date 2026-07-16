ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Techie Dies In US Skydiving Accident, A Day Before Joining New Job

Vijayawada: A 28-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh died in a tragic skydiving accident in the United States just a day before he was scheduled to begin a new job, leaving his family and friends devastated.

Manichandra Teja Gaddam, a resident of Ramavarappadu in Vijayawada Rural Mandal, lost his life on July 12 during a skydiving activity at a centre in Orange, Massachusetts. According to information received by his family, Teja had successfully completed the jump and was descending when strong winds reportedly caused him to lose control before landing. He is believed to have fallen from a height of around 30 feet, suffering fatal injuries.

He died on Sunday evening, only hours before he was due to report for work at his new company on Monday morning. The tragic news was conveyed to the family by local authorities in the US and Teja's friends.

Teja was the son of Gaddam Prasad and Umadevi. His father had earlier worked in the private sector but had to stop due to health issues, while his mother is a homemaker.