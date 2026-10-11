Vijayawada Utsav In Andhra Pradesh From Today, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu To Inaugurate Festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the state government for organising the festival.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Vijayawada: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu is set to inaugurate Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 on Sunday, which will also see President Draupadi Murmu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay take part during the ten day long festival.
The government is organising this festival from October 11 to 20 under the auspices of the state tourism department.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter, said that the organisation of Vijayawada Utsav in Andhra Pradesh (AP) is a matter of joy. He congratulated the state government and CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, for organising the festival.
"Vijayawada has a special place in the economic, cultural and spiritual life of AP. Vijayawada Utsav opens new avenues for entrepreneurs. It provides new impetus to the tourism sector. It strengthens the bond between the people of Vijayawada and its cultural heritage. Best wishes to everyone associated with Utsav," Modi said through the letter.
As part of the festival, dance and music programmes, besides kabaddi and volleyball matches, will be organised at Punnamighat on the Krishnatheeram and Makineni Basavapunnayya Stadium in the city from 5 pm to 10 pm daily.
On the last day of the celebrations, a carnival of elephants will be organised on the roads on the lines of the Mysore Dussehra celebrations. A spiritual programme is also scheduled in the premises of Siddhartha Hotel Management College.
Chief Ministers of various states and Union Ministers have been invited to participate in the Vijayawada Utsav and Dussehra celebrations.
MP Kesineni Shivnath said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will participate in the celebrations on October 13. The next day, on October 14 at 7 pm, President Draupadi Murmu will participate in the Indrakeeladri Dussehra celebrations.
Shivnath said that the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Telangana are likely to attend the programme. He appealed to the city residents to also participate in these celebrations and decorate houses and commercial complexes.
Shivnath also urged the owners of commercial establishments to announce special concessions to attract visitors.
MP Shivnath said that arrangements are being made to ensure that all three celebrations, including the Dussehra and Sharanavaratri celebrations, National Saras Mela and Vijayawada Utsav, take place at the same time. He also described PM Modi's message congratulating the state for organising the festival as inspiring. Shivnath thanked the PM for recognising the spiritual and cultural heritage of Vijayawada.
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