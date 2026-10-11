ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Utsav In Andhra Pradesh From Today, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu To Inaugurate Festival

Vijayawada: ​Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu is set to inaugurate Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 on Sunday, which will also see President Draupadi Murmu and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay take part during the ten day long festival.

The government is organising this festival from October 11 to 20 under the auspices of the state tourism department.

​Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter, said that the organisation of Vijayawada Utsav in Andhra Pradesh (AP) is a matter of joy. He congratulated the state government and CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, for organising the festival.

"Vijayawada has a special place in the economic, cultural and spiritual life of AP. Vijayawada Utsav opens new avenues for entrepreneurs. It provides new impetus to the tourism sector. It strengthens the bond between the people of Vijayawada and its cultural heritage. Best wishes to everyone associated with Utsav," Modi said through the letter.

​As part of the festival, dance and music programmes, besides kabaddi and volleyball matches, will be organised at Punnamighat on the Krishnatheeram and Makineni Basavapunnayya Stadium in the city from 5 pm to 10 pm daily.

​On the last day of the celebrations, a carnival of elephants will be organised on the roads on the lines of the Mysore Dussehra celebrations. A spiritual programme is also scheduled in the premises of Siddhartha Hotel Management College.