ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Terror Link Case: Three Youths Arrested For Online Extremist Activities

Vijayawada: The alleged terror links case in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has triggered concern across the state, with Counter Intelligence Cell (CI Cell) officials and the Vijayawada Task Force on Monday arresting three youths — Mohammad Rahmatullah Sharif, Mirza Sohail Baig and Mohammad Danish — for their suspected involvement in promoting extremist activities through social media.

The trio was apprehended by intelligence officials from near their residence in the Two Town locality, as part of a coordinated operation. A Vijayawada court has now remanded the accused till April 6. They were taken to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for medical examination before being produced in court.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the trio had links with Pakistan-based handlers, who were allegedly providing funds for terror recruitment and jihadi activities. Officials said the accused were using platforms like Instagram and Telegram to spread extremist ideology and influence youth.

Network And Radicalisation Efforts

Investigators found that the three were in contact with at least 10 individuals from different parts of the country and were attempting to form groups to propagate extremist views and encourage participation in jihad. The accused reportedly met at a mosque in Vijayawada's One Town area, which served as a common meeting point.

Arrests And Background Details

Rahmatullah Sharif was arrested from Vinchipeta, Sohail Baig from Abdul Razak Street, and Danish from Indira Priyadarshini Colony in Bhavanipuram. Officials seized several materials during the operation.