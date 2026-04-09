Vijayawada Terror Link Case: Special Group Formed To Radicalise Women, Reveals Probe
Saida Begum from Hyderabad was the in-charge of 'Khawateen'. Social media platforms were used as a conduit to lure youth into the trap, said investigators.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Amaravati: Ongoing investigation into the Vijayawada terror link case has thrown up sensational details. Foreign handlers have established a dedicated women's wing, operating under the name 'Khawateen' (Urdu and Arabic term for "ladies" or "women"), to actively involve them lured through social media platforms in jihadi activities, say investigators.
Saida Begum, a resident of Hyderabad who was apprehended in connection with this case, was responsible for overseeing the operations of 'Khawateen'. The Andhra Pradesh counter-intelligence cell has found that she maintained links with jihadis based in Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir.
According to investigators, in addition to Al-Hakim Shukoor, five other foreign handlers were involved in radicalising youth towards Jihad with the ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic State in India. It has also been revealed that individuals identified as Mohammed Huzaifa, Ninja, Hemroxy, Abu Mahareeb, and Abu Baluchi — hailing from Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UAE, Afghanistan, and Syria — acted as the handlers.
All these individuals were operating on behalf of banned terrorist organisations, specifically ISIS and Al-Qaeda, in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), investigators said, adding that they were posting Jihad-related videos on social media platforms, thereby radicalising and recruiting impressionable youth to become terrorists.
In the course of the operation, it came to light that the accused, including Mohammed Rahamathulla Sharif from Vijayawada, were maintaining constant contact with foreign handlers based in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Syria through over 40 Instagram accounts, a counter-intelligence official said.
Social Media Groups For Jihadi Activities
The accused were collaborating with foreign handlers to achieve two primary objectives: sending youth abroad for Jihad (known as 'Hijrat') and establishing an Islamic State within India through Jihad (known as 'Khilafat').
As part of this initiative, they created groups on Instagram and Telegram under the name "Benex Com", where they frequently engaged in discussions on terrorist training. Foreign handlers incited several individuals including Vijayawada residents Mohammed Rahmathullah Sharif, Mirza Sohail Baig, and Mohammed Danish; Hyderabad resident Saida Begum; Abdul Salam from Ballari, Karnataka; Ajmanullah Khan from Bihar; Lucky Ahmed from Delhi; Mir Asif Ali from West Bengal; Zeeshan from Rajasthan; and Shahrukh Khan and Sheikh Fayaz-ur-Rehman from Maharashtra who were members of this group, to join terrorist training programs, investigators said.
Training in Making Black Powder & IEDs
"They would frequently post videos within these groups claiming that several young men were already undergoing 'Jihadi' training at madrasas abroad. Pakistani handlers also regularly posted videos, formula documents, and instructions within these groups regarding the manufacture of black powder and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), as well as methods for using them to cause explosions and wreak havoc," the counter-intelligence official said.
Additionally, training on topics such as the handling of weapons and the use of sniper rifles was also provided directly within this group. Other members of the group engaged in extensive propaganda on social media, asserting that India would soon transform into an Islamic state. They would also ride around with Islamic State flags affixed to their motorcycles, he added.
Training on Cyber Attacks
Foreign handlers instructed members of the 'Benex Com' group to launch cyber attacks against key Indian government institutions, hack official websites and other sensitive data. They imparted training on how to execute cyberattacks and also transferred funds. The CI Cell is currently investigating the channels through which and the manner in which these funds were delivered.
NIA to Take Over Case
Given the scope and gravity of the case, a decision has been taken to hand it over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) within the next two to three days, said an official.
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