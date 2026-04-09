ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Terror Link Case: Special Group Formed To Radicalise Women, Reveals Probe

Amaravati: Ongoing investigation into the Vijayawada terror link case has thrown up sensational details. Foreign handlers have established a dedicated women's wing, operating under the name 'Khawateen' (Urdu and Arabic term for "ladies" or "women"), to actively involve them lured through social media platforms in jihadi activities, say investigators.

Saida Begum, a resident of Hyderabad who was apprehended in connection with this case, was responsible for overseeing the operations of 'Khawateen'. The Andhra Pradesh counter-intelligence cell has found that she maintained links with jihadis based in Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir.

According to investigators, in addition to Al-Hakim Shukoor, five other foreign handlers were involved in radicalising youth towards Jihad with the ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic State in India. It has also been revealed that individuals identified as Mohammed Huzaifa, Ninja, Hemroxy, Abu Mahareeb, and Abu Baluchi — hailing from Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UAE, Afghanistan, and Syria — acted as the handlers.

All these individuals were operating on behalf of banned terrorist organisations, specifically ISIS and Al-Qaeda, in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), investigators said, adding that they were posting Jihad-related videos on social media platforms, thereby radicalising and recruiting impressionable youth to become terrorists.

In the course of the operation, it came to light that the accused, including Mohammed Rahamathulla Sharif from Vijayawada, were maintaining constant contact with foreign handlers based in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Syria through over 40 Instagram accounts, a counter-intelligence official said.

Social Media Groups For Jihadi Activities

The accused were collaborating with foreign handlers to achieve two primary objectives: sending youth abroad for Jihad (known as 'Hijrat') and establishing an Islamic State within India through Jihad (known as 'Khilafat').

As part of this initiative, they created groups on Instagram and Telegram under the name "Benex Com", where they frequently engaged in discussions on terrorist training. Foreign handlers incited several individuals including Vijayawada residents Mohammed Rahmathullah Sharif, Mirza Sohail Baig, and Mohammed Danish; Hyderabad resident Saida Begum; Abdul Salam from Ballari, Karnataka; Ajmanullah Khan from Bihar; Lucky Ahmed from Delhi; Mir Asif Ali from West Bengal; Zeeshan from Rajasthan; and Shahrukh Khan and Sheikh Fayaz-ur-Rehman from Maharashtra who were members of this group, to join terrorist training programs, investigators said.