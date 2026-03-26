ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Terror Link Case: Probe Reveals Foreign Handler Radicalised Youth

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh counter-intelligence (CI) cell probing the Vijayawada terror link case has found that foreign handler Al-Hakeem Shukoor had radicalised Mohammed Rahmatullah Sharif with provocative messaging. Sharif, Mirza Sohail Baig and Mohammad Danish were arrested by the Vijayawada Task Force on Monday for their suspected involvement in promoting extremist activities through social media.

"Our objective is to transform India into an Islamic state. Prepare yourselves to travel to Pakistan and Afghanistan for jihadi training. I will arrange weapons and explosives from Pakistan to carry out acts of sabotage in India," Shukoor allegedly told Sharif.

Acting on his instructions, Sharif, Beg and Danish started radicalising local youths and steering them towards jihad. Investigators said they were disseminating extremist ideology across social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, Telegram, X, Facebook, and WhatsApp. They also downloaded detailed instructions from the internet on how to manufacture explosives, along with the required ingredients, and were preparing to produce them.

Against the backdrop of Israeli attacks on Palestine, Sharif developed an inclination towards banned terrorist organisations such as Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and ISIS. He also began following social media accounts of extremists from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkey, and frequently shared jihadi content, including videos of Masood Azhar, said investigators.

During this period, Sharif met Beg and Danish at a mosque in Vijayawada. In 2023, the trio formed an organisation named 'Al Malik Youth Islamic Committee (AMYIC)' to recruit youth for jihad. Under the banner, they created YouTube channels, Instagram accounts, and WhatsApp groups. They also pasted posters outside certain shops calling for a boycott of Israeli products and shared photographs of these posters on social media to attract and radicalise youth.