ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Surgeon Reattaches Four Severed Fingers In 10-Hour Microsurgery

Alex had recently been selected for a job in a bank and was preparing to join when he met with the accident. The severed fingers were carefully transported to Dr Pratap Hospitals, where the medical team began the replantation procedure. After nearly 10 hours of microsurgery, doctors successfully reattached all four fingers.

Dr Pratap Duggirala, a plastic surgeon at Dr Pratap Hospitals in Vijayawada, led the surgery. The 23-year-old Louis Alex, a resident of Christurajapuram, accidentally severed four fingers of his right hand while cleaning the chain of his Royal Enfield motorcycle on July 13.

Vijayawada: A 23-year-old man from Vijayawada has regained the use of his right hand after doctors successfully reattached four severed fingers in a complex 10-hour microsurgery.

Speaking at a press conference at the hospital on Wednesday, Dr Pratap said the successful outcome was possible because the body parts were correctly preserved after the accident.

He advised people to wrap an amputated body part in a clean cloth, place it inside a plastic bag and seal it properly. The sealed bag should then be placed inside another bag of ice before being transported to a hospital.

However, he cautioned against placing the severed body part directly on ice or immersing it in cold water, as this could damage the tissue and reduce the chances of successful reattachment.

Doctors said that, in certain cases, properly preserved severed body parts can potentially be reattached even after several hours of an accident. He said it can extend up to 15 hours in some circumstances, with the possibility extending to around 15 hours depending on the circumstances.

Alex has recovered and is preparing to join his new job. Anesthesiologist Dr Pruthvi Kolli, Dr Rajasekhar and other members of the medical team were also present at the press conference.