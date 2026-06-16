Vijayawada Maiden Railway Station To Install Solar Panels With Highest Capacity
Solar energy powers fans and lights across all platforms, including geysers in the dormitories and waiting halls. Plans are afoot to install panels between tracks.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Vijayawada: Already setting a benchmark by saving lakhs of electricity units every year, the South Coast Railways' (SCoR) Vijayawada Division in Andhra Pradesh has achieved another milestone by installing solar power panels with the highest capacity in the country at the Vijayawada station.
Solar power systems have already been installed across various railway facilities in Vijayawada, including offices, depots, running rooms, the railway hospital, the divisional railway manager (DRM) office, and railway colonies.
With the installation of high-capacity building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) solar panels, the station has set a record for generating over 130 kilowatts of solar power. It also plans to include powering booking counters, waiting halls, stalls, LED TVs, canteens, and parcel offices harnessing solar energy.
The solar power system was set up under the leadership of DRM Mohit Sonakia and the supervision of T Suresh Babu, the senior divisional electrical engineer. By the end of 2025-26, the installed renewable energy capacity at stations in SCoR reached 4,754 kWp, including 610 kWp BIPV rooftop panels at Vijayawada, Gudur, Gunadala, Narasapur, Machilipatnam, and the Women RPF Barracks.
Replacing Conventional Energy
Solar energy now powers the fans and lights across all platforms at the Vijayawada railway station, as well as the geysers in the dormitories and waiting halls. Previously, electricity consumption resulted in bills amounting to lakhs of rupees.
With a daily usage of over 3,000 units, the switch to solar power is saving more than Rs two crore annually. Under the Amrit Bharat scheme, new railway station buildings will operate entirely on solar energy.
Solar Panels between Tracks
Railway officials are formulating plans to install solar panels within the ample open space between railway tracks, which will lead to significant electricity savings. After meeting the station's power requirements, any surplus electricity will be sold back to the Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Board (APSEB) via the net metering facility.
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