ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Maiden Railway Station To Install Solar Panels With Highest Capacity

Vijayawada: Already setting a benchmark by saving lakhs of electricity units every year, the South Coast Railways' (SCoR) Vijayawada Division in Andhra Pradesh has achieved another milestone by installing solar power panels with the highest capacity in the country at the Vijayawada station.

Solar power systems have already been installed across various railway facilities in Vijayawada, including offices, depots, running rooms, the railway hospital, the divisional railway manager (DRM) office, and railway colonies.

With the installation of high-capacity building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) solar panels, the station has set a record for generating over 130 kilowatts of solar power. It also plans to include powering booking counters, waiting halls, stalls, LED TVs, canteens, and parcel offices harnessing solar energy.

The solar power system was set up under the leadership of DRM Mohit Sonakia and the supervision of T Suresh Babu, the senior divisional electrical engineer. By the end of 2025-26, the installed renewable energy capacity at stations in SCoR reached 4,754 kWp, including 610 kWp BIPV rooftop panels at Vijayawada, Gudur, Gunadala, Narasapur, Machilipatnam, and the Women RPF Barracks.

Replacing Conventional Energy