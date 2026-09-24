ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada Kanaka Durga Temple Introduces ATM-Style Laddu Vending Machine

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department has introduced an automated, ATM-style Laddu vending machine at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

Endowments Department Commissioner Ramachandra Mohan inaugurated the Rs 6 lakh machine on Wednesday at the temple's Central Information Centre on Arjuna Veedhi. Trust Board Chairman Radhakrishna and Executive Officer Seena Naik were also present.

Speaking at the event, Mohan said the temple department had already introduced online services at major temples as part of its digitalisation efforts. Devotees can access Darshan tickets, Arjitha Sevas and temple-related information online from anywhere in the world.

He said the ATM-style Laddu vending machine, being introduced for the first time in the state at the Durga Temple, will allow devotees to independently obtain the required number of Laddu boxes by scanning a QR code using their mobile phones.

Officials said the initiative could be extended to other major temples after assessing the outcome of the pilot project. Further locations for installing the machines will be identified based on the response.