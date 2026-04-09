Vijayawada Barber Shop Gets Rs 72 Lakh GST Notice, Owner's Bank Account Frozen
Owner Srinivasa Rao has been running from pillar to post for six years but has yet to get redressal from officials who are allegedly indifferent.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Vijayawada: A barber shop in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada has been served a tax notice worth Rs 72 lakh from GST officials. The bank account of its owner has recently been frozen due to non-payment of taxes.
Srinivasa Rao, the owner, has questioned the injustice of being harassed with notices demanding lakhs in GST arrears, allegedly for a multi-crore business conducted in Visakhapatnam, when he has merely been earning a livelihood by running the small salon in the Panja Centre area for the past 40 years. He lamented that this ordeal with the taxes has been plaguing him for six years.
When Rao visited his local ward secretariat in May 2021 to apply for government welfare schemes, he was left stunned when the staff, after verifying his details online, informed him about his ineligibility for welfare benefits because he appeared to be running a business based in Visakhapatnam and was also paying GST.
"I immediately rushed to the GST office to meet with the officials. Despite my desperate pleas, insisting that I owned no business in my name and had never even applied for GST registration, no one paid any heed to my plight," Rao said.
To his utter surprise, another set of notices demanding the payment of GST arrears was served to him in 2022. Although he met with the officials once again to explain his situation, he received no clear response. "Even after filing complaints at the Vijayawada II Town Police Station and the city police commissioner's office, the response remained nil," Rao said.
In February of this year, Rao received a notification stating that his account at the Bank of Maharashtra had been frozen. Upon visiting the bank to inquire about the matter, he was informed that the account had been frozen in response to notices issued by GST officials.
"Subsequently, I received notices from the GST authorities demanding the payment of ₹72 lakhs. It appears that someone had obtained a GST license using my Aadhaar and PAN card details, conducted extensive business operations centred in Visakhapatnam, evaded taxes, and subsequently absconded," Rao said.
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