ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Barber Shop Gets Rs 72 Lakh GST Notice, Owner's Bank Account Frozen

Vijayawada: A barber shop in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada has been served a tax notice worth Rs 72 lakh from GST officials. The bank account of its owner has recently been frozen due to non-payment of taxes.

Srinivasa Rao, the owner, has questioned the injustice of being harassed with notices demanding lakhs in GST arrears, allegedly for a multi-crore business conducted in Visakhapatnam, when he has merely been earning a livelihood by running the small salon in the Panja Centre area for the past 40 years. He lamented that this ordeal with the taxes has been plaguing him for six years.

When Rao visited his local ward secretariat in May 2021 to apply for government welfare schemes, he was left stunned when the staff, after verifying his details online, informed him about his ineligibility for welfare benefits because he appeared to be running a business based in Visakhapatnam and was also paying GST.

"I immediately rushed to the GST office to meet with the officials. Despite my desperate pleas, insisting that I owned no business in my name and had never even applied for GST registration, no one paid any heed to my plight," Rao said.