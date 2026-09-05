ETV Bharat / state

Vijayawada Airport Sees 500% Passenger Growth, But International Flights Remain Limited

Amaravati: Vijayawada Airport has recorded over 500% growth in annual passenger traffic over the past 12 years, but its international connectivity is limited, with just two overseas services operating three days a week. Despite strong passenger demand and upgraded infrastructure, travellers continue to depend on Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai airports to reach several domestic and international destinations.

The airport was granted international status a decade ago. However, the number of domestic and international services has failed to keep pace with passenger demand and remains below pre-COVID levels.

At present, Vijayawada Airport has only two international services, one to Singapore and another to Sharjah, both operating three days a week. Airlines generally introduce or increase services based on passenger demand, but despite high occupancy rates at Vijayawada, the expansion of flight operations has remained limited.

According to a recent Airports Authority of India report, annual passenger traffic increased from just 2.33 lakh in 2014-15 to 14.11 lakh in 2025-26. This shows growth of more than 500% over 12 years. Airport revenue has also risen sharply, increasing by around 1,370% from Rs 5.98 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 87.97 crore in 2025-26.

Vijayawada Airport currently handles 19 daily domestic flights connecting the city with Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.