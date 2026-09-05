Vijayawada Airport Sees 500% Passenger Growth, But International Flights Remain Limited
At present, Vijayawada Airport has only two international services, one to Singapore and another to Sharjah, both operating three days a week.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Amaravati: Vijayawada Airport has recorded over 500% growth in annual passenger traffic over the past 12 years, but its international connectivity is limited, with just two overseas services operating three days a week. Despite strong passenger demand and upgraded infrastructure, travellers continue to depend on Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai airports to reach several domestic and international destinations.
The airport was granted international status a decade ago. However, the number of domestic and international services has failed to keep pace with passenger demand and remains below pre-COVID levels.
At present, Vijayawada Airport has only two international services, one to Singapore and another to Sharjah, both operating three days a week. Airlines generally introduce or increase services based on passenger demand, but despite high occupancy rates at Vijayawada, the expansion of flight operations has remained limited.
According to a recent Airports Authority of India report, annual passenger traffic increased from just 2.33 lakh in 2014-15 to 14.11 lakh in 2025-26. This shows growth of more than 500% over 12 years. Airport revenue has also risen sharply, increasing by around 1,370% from Rs 5.98 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 87.97 crore in 2025-26.
Vijayawada Airport currently handles 19 daily domestic flights connecting the city with Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.
Hyderabad has the highest connectivity, with seven flights a day, followed by Bengaluru with four and Delhi with three. There are two daily flights to Visakhapatnam and one each to Mumbai, Chennai and Varanasi. Flights to Tirupati, Kadapa and Kurnool also operate three days a week.
The airport has infrastructure capable of supporting round-the-clock flight operations. Its new Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower has also become operational. The runway has been extended to 3,360 metres, making it capable of handling larger Boeing aircraft.
Passenger occupancy is above 80% across destinations. The Singapore service, launched late last year and operating three days a week, has recorded occupancy of more than 80%. The Varanasi service, launched around a month ago, has also maintained an occupancy rate of over 80%.
Proposals to expand international connectivity from Vijayawada have been repeatedly raised at development committee meetings. There have been demands to make the existing Singapore and Sharjah services daily and introduce direct flights to Dubai and Sri Lanka. However, these proposals have yet to materialise.
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