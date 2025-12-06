Vijayan: Miraculous Survivor Of Wayanad Landslide Enters Local Body Polls Fray
Contesting on a BJP ticket, he said he hasn't entered the race on a sympathy wave, and no one knows him in Mundakkai and Chooralmala.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST
Kozhikode: Mathathil Vijayan, who is contesting on a BJP ticket for Kerala local body polls, has once again visited Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Meppadi Panchayat of Wayanad, the site of a devastating landslide. While this is the place where he should be actively campaigning and seeking votes, old memories are haunting him as he stands in front of his sister's house, which was destroyed, overgrown, and where he lost 11 people, including his mother.
Vijayan had come down from his house on the hilltop during the first landslide, while his mother was staying at his younger sister's house. Vijayan recalls that on his way down, he and his friends — Dineshan, Kuttan, and Reji — rescued 16 people.
"Sreedharan, Reji's family, Sarojini alias, Thanka Sujatha..," he tried to recall the names of the dear ones. After that, he came to his 68-year-old mother, Lakshmi. "I only remember her asking, 'Vijayan, my son, why did you come here now?'" The second, extremely powerful landslide followed, bringing large chunks of wood and debris.
He managed to catch hold of his mother's hand, but the force of the landslide made it impossible to do anything. When he ran inside to save his own life, the house collapsed under the debris that followed. His sisters Geetha, Shaija and Prema; brothers Sreeyettan, Sreelesh and Neethu; grandfather Narendran, his father's relative Subramanian, and his wife and children all were lost forever.
The loss was irreparable. "There were 28 of us in that house. My father, I, and a few others survived. For a long time, my mind was numb, not knowing what to do. Outside, only mass weeping could be heard. Those submerged in the mud couldn't move forward because their eyes were filled. Amidst the shallow breaths, there was only wailing. A state where nothing could be said. Who was alive, who had died, what was happening — a disaster where nothing made sense. By the time I rescued everyone, I saw and reached my parents, and everything was lost," Vijayan said, seeing the remnants of the tragedy.
"I haven't had a proper sleep since then. Every time I try to sleep, the image of this place rushes into my mind. Without any change, this place still lies like a cemetery," he said, adding that he has no more tears left to cry.
He narrowly escaped the landslide on August 4, 2020. The wards of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, which were jointly devastated by the landslide, have now been merged into a single ward for this local body election. "I am contesting as the BJP candidate. I haven't entered the fray based on a sympathy wave. No one in this locality knows me," said Vijayan.
He has served as the secretary of the Mundakkai Temple for over two decades. Chooralmala was heading towards prosperity with the money earned by its people working in various places, only to be shattered. "Many of those who toiled are no more. Those who survive are living in different places and know the story here. Therefore, they should make a fitting decision," Vijayan added.
