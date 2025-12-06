ETV Bharat / state

Vijayan: Miraculous Survivor Of Wayanad Landslide Enters Local Body Polls Fray

Kozhikode: Mathathil Vijayan, who is contesting on a BJP ticket for Kerala local body polls, has once again visited Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Meppadi Panchayat of Wayanad, the site of a devastating landslide. While this is the place where he should be actively campaigning and seeking votes, old memories are haunting him as he stands in front of his sister's house, which was destroyed, overgrown, and where he lost 11 people, including his mother.

Vijayan had come down from his house on the hilltop during the first landslide, while his mother was staying at his younger sister's house. Vijayan recalls that on his way down, he and his friends — Dineshan, Kuttan, and Reji — rescued 16 people.

"Sreedharan, Reji's family, Sarojini alias, Thanka Sujatha..," he tried to recall the names of the dear ones. After that, he came to his 68-year-old mother, Lakshmi. "I only remember her asking, 'Vijayan, my son, why did you come here now?'" The second, extremely powerful landslide followed, bringing large chunks of wood and debris.

He managed to catch hold of his mother's hand, but the force of the landslide made it impossible to do anything. When he ran inside to save his own life, the house collapsed under the debris that followed. His sisters Geetha, Shaija and Prema; brothers Sreeyettan, Sreelesh and Neethu; grandfather Narendran, his father's relative Subramanian, and his wife and children all were lost forever.