ETV Bharat / state

Vijayan Accuses CM Satheesan, UDF Of ‘Sangh Parivar Seva’ Over Waqf Board Appointments

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday accused Chief Minister V D Satheesan and the UDF of doing "Sangh Parivar seva" by agreeing to implement the amended Waqf Act provision allowing the appointment of non-Muslims to the Waqf board. Vijayan alleged that the UDF and Satheesan had "openly surrendered" before the Sangh Parivar agenda and were going along with it.

The allegations were made by the CPI(M) veteran at a press conference in response to the CM's recent remarks accusing Vijayan of attempting to turn the Muslim community against the UDF government through communal remarks over the Waqf board appointments issue.

"The leader of opposition made incorrect, communal remarks to spread communalism and turn the Muslim community against the government. Such attempts by the opposition leader or the CPI(M) to blame the government on the issue will not succeed," the CM had contended at a press conference here recently.

"It was his (Vijayan's) government that stated that non-Muslims would be appointed to the board. It is on record. We said we would constitute the board taking into consideration the averments made in the petitions before the High Court, but the pleas should be dismissed," he added. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Vijayan said the UDF government and the CM had turned Kerala into the first state to accept the amended Waqf Act.

"This is clear Sangh Parivar seva, and it has been seen by everyone. So, he (the CM) started making baseless statements against me. The LDF government had always upheld the religious freedom guaranteed under the Constitution. I had taken that stand when I was CM and continue to do so. I have not changed that," the former CM contended.