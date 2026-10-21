Vijayadashami: Thousands Of Toddlers Take First Steps Into World Of Knowledge And Letters Across Keralam
Books and learning materials, worshipped before Goddess Saraswati on Durgashtami, are ceremonially taken out on Vijayadashami morning as devotees mark the resumption of learning.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 1:37 PM IST|
Updated : October 21, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Kottayam: The sweet taste of 'Harishree' on their tongues and the first letters traced with their tiny fingers marked the beginning of a new journey for thousands of children across Keralam on Wednesday as temples and cultural institutions celebrated Vijayadashami with traditional Vidyarambham ceremonies.
From renowned temples to specially arranged learning halls, toddlers accompanied by their parents gathered for 'Ezhuthiniruthu', the traditional ceremony that formally introduces children to education. While some children burst into tears, others followed their teachers' instructions, and a few watched the proceedings with wide-eyed curiosity.
The ceremony is traditionally conducted for children aged between three and five, although younger and older children also participate. An acharya, guru or elder guides each child through the first steps of learning, writing 'Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namah' on the child's tongue with a gold instrument and helping them trace the letters with a fingertip on rice grains or sand.
VIDEO | Keralam: Vehicles 'worshipped' during Vahana Puja in Kozhikode on Vijayadashami. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/9qhyO1KgBO— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026
Vijayadashami, which marks the triumph of good over evil, is considered an auspicious occasion to begin education and embark on new ventures. In Hindu tradition, the day commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura after a nine-day battle. It is celebrated as Dussehra in several parts of India.
In Keralam, the festival is closely associated with Vidyarambham. Books and learning materials, worshipped before Goddess Saraswati on Durgashtami, are ceremonially taken out on Vijayadashami morning as devotees mark the resumption of learning.
The ceremonies began in several temples and mandapams as early as 4 AM, with arrangements completed the previous evening. Scholars, writers and other distinguished personalities joined traditional acharyas in initiating children into the world of letters.
Famous Temples Witness Heavy Rush
Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Vidyarambham is an extremely special occasion in Kerala. It takes place the morning after Vijayadashami, and from early morning onwards, children are brought first to my home and then to two or three other public places. They are usually too young to read and write, but this marks the beginning of their education..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2026
The Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka, a popular destination for Malayali devotees, and the Panachikkad Saraswati Temple in Kottayam, widely known as Dakshina Mookambika, witnessed large numbers of devotees for the annual ceremony.
Other major centres of Vidyarambham included the Navaratri Mandapam at Kottakkam in Thiruvananthapuram, Thunchanparamba in Tirur, Malappuram, and the Sree Pisharikavu Temple in Kozhikode.
At Panachikkad, the Vidyarambham ceremony began at 4 AM as part of the Navaratri festival. Temple authorities expected around 10,000 children to participate, with approximately 50 acharyas assigned to conduct the initiation ceremonies.
Special arrangements were made to manage the crowds on the temple premises. Three separate queues were organised at the large pavilion on the western side for devotees seeking darshan, children participating in Vidyarambham and those holding online tickets.
Devotees arriving for the ceremony without a receipt were instructed to obtain one before entering the designated queue for the Vidyamandapam. Arrangements were also made to enable families to have darshan after the initiation ceremony.
Governor, CM, LOP Initiate Children Into Learning
Kerala Governor Rajendra V Arlekar participated in a Vidyarambham ceremony at Lok Bhavan, guiding children as they wrote their first letters.
May the light of knowledge reach everyone, opening new horizons of hope and inspiring dreams for a brighter future. Today, I had the joy of initiating five little girls into the world of letters. Heartfelt wishes to everyone on Mahanavami and Vijayadashami. https://t.co/SwbMQLPmCt— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) October 21, 2026
Chief Minister V D Satheesan also took part in an Ezhuthiniruthu ceremony at his residence in Paravur, helping children begin their journey into the world of education while Leader of Opposition and two-time Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also hosted tiny tots at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.
For families across Keralam, the occasion was more than a religious ritual. It marked a cherished milestone in their children's lives, bringing together faith, family traditions and the hope of a bright future.
A day blessed with knowledge and warm smiles. On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I offered prayers at the North Paravur Dakshina Mookambika Temple. It was a deeply fulfilling moment to initiate little ones into the world of letters and learning. Watching their bright, curious eyes as they wrote their first words is a memory I will cherish. May the light of knowledge guide their paths to a promising, safe, and beautiful future. Wishing everyone a very happy and blessed Vijayadashami. #Vijayadashami #Vidyarambham #VDSatheesan— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) October 21, 2026
As the familiar words 'Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namah' echoed through temples and learning halls, Vijayadashami once again ushered a new generation into the world of letters, knowledge and discovery.
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