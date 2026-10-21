ETV Bharat / state

Vijayadashami: Thousands Of Toddlers Take First Steps Into World Of Knowledge And Letters Across Keralam

An elder guiding a child through the first steps of learning. ( ETV Bharat )

Kottayam: The sweet taste of 'Harishree' on their tongues and the first letters traced with their tiny fingers marked the beginning of a new journey for thousands of children across Keralam on Wednesday as temples and cultural institutions celebrated Vijayadashami with traditional Vidyarambham ceremonies.

From renowned temples to specially arranged learning halls, toddlers accompanied by their parents gathered for 'Ezhuthiniruthu', the traditional ceremony that formally introduces children to education. While some children burst into tears, others followed their teachers' instructions, and a few watched the proceedings with wide-eyed curiosity.

The ceremony is traditionally conducted for children aged between three and five, although younger and older children also participate. An acharya, guru or elder guides each child through the first steps of learning, writing 'Hari Sree Ganapathaye Namah' on the child's tongue with a gold instrument and helping them trace the letters with a fingertip on rice grains or sand.

Vijayadashami, which marks the triumph of good over evil, is considered an auspicious occasion to begin education and embark on new ventures. In Hindu tradition, the day commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura after a nine-day battle. It is celebrated as Dussehra in several parts of India.

In Keralam, the festival is closely associated with Vidyarambham. Books and learning materials, worshipped before Goddess Saraswati on Durgashtami, are ceremonially taken out on Vijayadashami morning as devotees mark the resumption of learning.

The ceremonies began in several temples and mandapams as early as 4 AM, with arrangements completed the previous evening. Scholars, writers and other distinguished personalities joined traditional acharyas in initiating children into the world of letters.

Famous Temples Witness Heavy Rush

The Kollur Mookambika Temple in Karnataka, a popular destination for Malayali devotees, and the Panachikkad Saraswati Temple in Kottayam, widely known as Dakshina Mookambika, witnessed large numbers of devotees for the annual ceremony.

Other major centres of Vidyarambham included the Navaratri Mandapam at Kottakkam in Thiruvananthapuram, Thunchanparamba in Tirur, Malappuram, and the Sree Pisharikavu Temple in Kozhikode.

At Panachikkad, the Vidyarambham ceremony began at 4 AM as part of the Navaratri festival. Temple authorities expected around 10,000 children to participate, with approximately 50 acharyas assigned to conduct the initiation ceremonies.