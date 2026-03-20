Vijay Travels To Mumbai On A Private Jet; Is 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Issue The Reason?
This sudden trip to Mumbai by TVK leader Vijay has created a stir in Tamil Nadu's political circle.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Chennai: TVK leader Vijay departed from Chennai to Mumbai on a private jet. Since this morning, reports have been circulating that actor Vijay was scheduled to leave for Mumbai tonight on a private aircraft. However, no information had been released regarding the specific reason for his visit to Mumbai.
Amidst this speculation, actor Vijay arrived at the Chennai Airport at 7:10 PM. Arriving by car at Gate No. 6 of the old Chennai Airport terminal, he proceeded on foot to the private jet parking area. After undergoing security checks at that location, he boarded the private aircraft. Subsequently, the private jet took off from Chennai bound for Mumbai at 7:24 PM.
Notably, none of the individuals who typically accompany Vijay on his private jet — including Adhav Arjuna, Nirmal Kumar, or other TVK party members—travelled with him on this flight. Meanwhile, one section of observers suggests that Vijay has gone to Mumbai in connection with the censor certification process for his upcoming film, 'Jana Nayagan'.
Conversely, another group claims that Vijay is travelling to attend a family function at the residence of a close family friend in Mumbai. Furthermore, it is reported that Vijay is expected to return to Chennai from Mumbai by tomorrow evening. This sudden trip to Mumbai by Vijay has generated considerable buzz within the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.
Vijay had firmly ruled out any alliance between his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), declaring that his party would contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections independently.
Addressing an Iftar gathering organised by the party in Mamallapuram near Chennai on March 18, Vijay said TVK remains unwavering in its secular principles and has no intention of aligning with any political front.
"Governance will be formed under TVK's leadership. We are firm in our secular ideology and will not deviate from it. We have no alliance with anyone - our only alliance is with the people," he stated, putting an end to days of speculation.
Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has been caught in a long and confusing censor dispute, leaving fans disappointed and the makers worried. The film, which was supposed to release on January 9 for the Pongal festival, is still waiting for clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
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