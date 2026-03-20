ETV Bharat / state

Vijay Travels To Mumbai On A Private Jet; Is 'Jana Nayagan' Censor Issue The Reason?

Chennai: TVK leader Vijay departed from Chennai to Mumbai on a private jet. Since this morning, reports have been circulating that actor Vijay was scheduled to leave for Mumbai tonight on a private aircraft. However, no information had been released regarding the specific reason for his visit to Mumbai.

Amidst this speculation, actor Vijay arrived at the Chennai Airport at 7:10 PM. Arriving by car at Gate No. 6 of the old Chennai Airport terminal, he proceeded on foot to the private jet parking area. After undergoing security checks at that location, he boarded the private aircraft. Subsequently, the private jet took off from Chennai bound for Mumbai at 7:24 PM.

Notably, none of the individuals who typically accompany Vijay on his private jet — including Adhav Arjuna, Nirmal Kumar, or other TVK party members—travelled with him on this flight. Meanwhile, one section of observers suggests that Vijay has gone to Mumbai in connection with the censor certification process for his upcoming film, 'Jana Nayagan'.

Conversely, another group claims that Vijay is travelling to attend a family function at the residence of a close family friend in Mumbai. Furthermore, it is reported that Vijay is expected to return to Chennai from Mumbai by tomorrow evening. This sudden trip to Mumbai by Vijay has generated considerable buzz within the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.