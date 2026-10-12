ETV Bharat / state

Vijay To Visit Andhra Pradesh On Oct 13, Meet Chandrababu Naidu To Discuss Krishna Water Sharing, River Interlinking

File photo of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay ( IANS )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 13 to hold discussions on key issues, including the sharing of Krishna river water and river interlinking project, said secretariat sources on Monday. During the visit, he is likely to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, they added.

Krishna river water plays a crucial role in meeting the drinking water needs of Chennai's residents. Under the 'Telugu Ganga' project (also known as Krishna water supply project), Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have an agreement to supply 12 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) of water annually to the latter in two installments.

Under this agreement, Andhra Pradesh is required to supply 8 TMC ft of water from the Kandaleru Dam between July and October, and another 4 TMC ft between January and April. This supply helps meet a portion of Chennai's drinking water requirements. However, there have been persistent complaints that Tamil Nadu does not receive the stipulated amount of water. Vijay will discuss this at his meeting with Naidu, Tamil Nadu secretariat sources said.