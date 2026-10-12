Vijay To Visit Andhra Pradesh On Oct 13, Meet Chandrababu Naidu To Discuss Krishna Water Sharing, River Interlinking
Tamil Nadu secretariat sources said Vijay is likely to discuss the Telugu Ganga project and Andhra Pradesh's proposed dams during his meeting with CM Naidu.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 13 to hold discussions on key issues, including the sharing of Krishna river water and river interlinking project, said secretariat sources on Monday. During the visit, he is likely to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, they added.
Krishna river water plays a crucial role in meeting the drinking water needs of Chennai's residents. Under the 'Telugu Ganga' project (also known as Krishna water supply project), Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have an agreement to supply 12 thousand million cubic feet (TMC ft) of water annually to the latter in two installments.
Under this agreement, Andhra Pradesh is required to supply 8 TMC ft of water from the Kandaleru Dam between July and October, and another 4 TMC ft between January and April.
This supply helps meet a portion of Chennai's drinking water requirements. However, there have been persistent complaints that Tamil Nadu does not receive the stipulated amount of water. Vijay will discuss this at his meeting with Naidu, Tamil Nadu secretariat sources said.
According to the sources, Vijay will travel to Andhra Pradesh on October 13 and is likely to meet not only CM Naidu but also Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.
Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Andhra Pradesh government is considering to construct dams across rivers flowing from Andhra Pradesh into Tamil Nadu, triggering concerns that the volume of water reaching Tamil Nadu would be significantly reduced once the project is undertaken. Sources said Vijay is likely to take up this issue with Naidu as well.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay had planned to hold talks with the Karnataka Chief Minister regarding the Cauvery river water dispute. However, strong opposition arose in Karnataka following which, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar requested Vijay to postpone his visit. Consequently, Vijay had cancelled his trip to Karnataka.
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