Vijay To Attend World Economic Forum Meeting In Switzerland In January
It is reported that Vijay will attend the meeting on the invitation of Alois Zwingli, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar will attend World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 18 to 22 next year, said sources.
It is reported that Vijay will attend the meeting on the invitation of Alois Zwingli, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. Government representatives from more than 100 countries, representatives of 1,000 leading global companies, international organizations and civil society organizations are expected to participate in the event.
Opportunities in various sectors including automotive manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy, global competence centers, healthcare, life sciences and advanced manufacturing will be discussed at the meeting. Sources said the Chief Minister will highlight the strength of Tamil Nadu's manufacturing sector, opportunities in the electronics and automotive manufacturing sectors, and the potential for the renewable energy sector at the meeting.
He is also expected to highlight skill development programmes and Tamil Nadu's plans to create a skilled workforce to meet the needs of the technology sector. In the context of increasing competition between states to attract industrial investments, reports suggest that plans are afoot to utilize the Davos conference to position Tamil Nadu as a major hub for emerging new industries.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government had said that various MoUs were signed for establishment and expansion of manufacturing plants, global competence centres and research and development facilities in state during Vijay's recent visit to London. The state government had stated in a press release that investment proposals and commitments worth more than Rs. 15,300 crore were received which can create more than 10,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Nadu government has set a target of taking the economy of Tamil Nadu to USD 1.5 Trillion by 2036. To achieve the objection, the state government is focusing on measures including attracting more industrial investments, creating new industrial sectors in the state, increasing employment, and making Tamil Nadu a major investment hub for global companies.
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