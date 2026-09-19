ETV Bharat / state

Vijay To Attend World Economic Forum Meeting In Switzerland In January

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar will attend World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 18 to 22 next year, said sources.

It is reported that Vijay will attend the meeting on the invitation of Alois Zwingli, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. Government representatives from more than 100 countries, representatives of 1,000 leading global companies, international organizations and civil society organizations are expected to participate in the event.

Opportunities in various sectors including automotive manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy, global competence centers, healthcare, life sciences and advanced manufacturing will be discussed at the meeting. Sources said the Chief Minister will highlight the strength of Tamil Nadu's manufacturing sector, opportunities in the electronics and automotive manufacturing sectors, and the potential for the renewable energy sector at the meeting.